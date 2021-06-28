Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU

Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU

Mi Notebook Pro X will likely be a slim and light laptop with a dedicated Nvidia RTX 30 series GPU.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 June 2021 16:35 IST
Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Mi Notebook

Mi Notebook Pro X will feature latest hardware from Intel, Nvidia

Highlights
  • Mi Notebook Pro X will likely be available in China at first
  • It will feature the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU
  • There is no information on global availability for Mi Notebook Pro X

Mi Notebook Pro X has been teased by Xiaomi for a launch on June 30. According to the teaser, the laptop will come with the latest Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce GPU. The company shared a couple of posters on Chinese microblogging website Weibo suggesting the laptop will be unveiled in China first. Mi Notebook Pro X will join the other Mi Notebook Pro models such as the Mi Notebook Pro 15 OLED, Mi Notebook Pro 14, and others. They are thin and light laptops with slim bezels and impressive features.

Xiaomi took to Weibo to share through its Mi Notebook account that the Mi Notebook Pro X will be unveiled on June 30. According to the teasers, the Mi Notebook Pro X will be powered by an Intel 11-generation H35 SoC that can run at 45W. In a separate post, the company shared that this laptop will feature Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. This would allow the laptop to run many modern games, albeit not at the highest settings. For now, not much else is known about the laptop.

Back in March, Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook Pro 15 with an OLED display and the Mi Notebook Pro 14 in China. These laptop models came with up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11370H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. The Mi Notebook 15 starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 72,900) while the Mi Notebook 14 starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 59,400). These have not launched in the Indian market yet and it is unclear if the upcoming Mi Notebook Pro X will arrive here or not.

Speaking of the Indian market, Xiaomi only sells different versions of the Mi Notebook 14 here which include the regular model, Horizon Edition, IC model, and the e-Learning Edition.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Notebook Pro X, Xiaomi, Mi Notebook Pro X launch, Intel, Nvidia
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Battlegrounds Mobile India Maker Krafton’s $5-Billion IPO Said to Be Delayed by Up to a Fortnight
Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  2. Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU
  3. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Tipped, May Come With Dimensity 1200 SoC
  6. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
  7. Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, Yoga Tab 11, Tab P11 Plus, and More Launched
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Samsung Galaxy A22 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tweets Starlink Users Crossed 'Strategically Important Threshold' Mark of 69,420
  2. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Mi TV ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched
  3. Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Maker Krafton’s $5-Billion IPO Said to Be Delayed by Up to a Fortnight
  5. Lenovo Smart Clock 2 With Wireless Charging Dock, Google Assistant Launched
  6. Renault Seals Electric Car Battery Deals With Envision, Verkor
  7. World Wide Web Creator Tim Berners-Lee Auctions Source Code as NFT: Bids Soar to $2.8 Million
  8. Dyson Omni-Glide Vacuum Cleaner With Omni-Directional Fluffy Cleaner Head Launched in India
  9. WhatsApp Testing Waveforms for Voice Messages, Removing Online Status for Business Accounts: Report
  10. Elon Musk Turns 50, and Wishes Pour in for the Dogefather on Social Media
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com