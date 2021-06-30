Mi Notebook Pro X 15 was launched on Wednesday as Xiaomi's latest laptop, featuring an OLED display, unibody aluminium design, and 11th-generation Intel Core processors. The new Mi Notebook Pro model also comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics and includes faster charging support touted to charge the built-in battery from zero to 50 percent in 25 minutes. The Mi Notebook Pro X 15 is designed as the company's newest premium laptop after the Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook Pro 15 that both were launched earlier this year.

Mi Notebook Pro X 15 price, availability details

Mi Notebook Pro X 15 price has been set at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,100) for the configuration that includes an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11300H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The notebook, however, also has the high-end Intel Core i7-11370H processor, along with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage at CNY 9,999 (Rs. 1,15,100). Both configurations are currently available for pre-bookings in China, with the shipments beginning from July 9.

However, details about the global availability and pricing of the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 are yet to be announced.

Mi Notebook Pro X 15 specifications

The Mi Notebook Pro X 15 runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 15.6-inch 3.5K (3,456x2,160 pixels) Samsung E4 OLED display, with 261ppi of pixel density, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100 percent sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also supports DC dimming and has 600 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, there is up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics as standard and up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The laptop also includes up to 1TB of PCIe storage.

Xiaomi has provided a full-size, backlit keyboard along with a key travel of 1.3mm. There is a built-in ambient light sensor that allows the machine to automatically adjust the lighting of the keyboard as well as the display as per the environment. Further, users can manually adjust keyboard backlight in three different levels.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 has Bluetooth v.5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 as well as two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port. There is also a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power key for one-key boot and unlock functionality.

The Mi Notebook Pro X 15 houses four speaker units that are backed by DTS audio. You'll also get a 2x2 microphone array as well as a built-in 720p webcam for video conferencing.

Xiaomi has provided an 80Whr battery on the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 that is rated to deliver up to 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. The laptop is also paired with a 130W USB Type-C power adapter that is claimed to charge 50 percent of the battery available on the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 in 25 minutes.

The Mi Notebook Pro X 15 measures 348.9x240.2x18.47mm and weighs 1.9 kilograms. It is made of a 6-series aluminium alloy that is shaped using Computerised Numerical Control (CNC) process.

