Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Availability

Mi NoteBook series will be available to purchase via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 31 August 2021 07:00 IST
Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Availability

(L-R) Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro are powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor

Highlights
  • Mi NoteBook Ultra starts at Rs. 59,999
  • Mi NoteBook Pro starts at Rs. 56,999
  • Both Mi laptops will be upgradable to Windows 11

Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro will go on sale today, August 31. The laptops were launched last week at Xiaomi's Smarter Living 2022 event. The laptops are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro will be available in multiple configurations. Both laptops are offered in a single Lustrous Grey colour option. Both the laptops from Xiaomi run Windows 10 and will be upgradable to Windows 11.

Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro price in India, availability

The new Mi NoteBook Ultra (First Impression) and Mi NoteBook Pro will be available to purchase starting today at 12pm (noon) via Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home stores. Mi NoteBook Ultra is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM configuration, while Mi Notebook Pro is priced at Rs. 56,999 for the same configuration. Both laptops were launched on August 26.

The laptops are being offered on Amazon with an instant discount of Rs. 4,500 with HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards, as well as EMI options. Mi.com is also offering Play-and-Win coupons worth Rs. 750.

Mi NoteBook Ultra specifications

Mi NoteBook Ultra is built with Series 6 Aluminium. It features a 15.6-inch (3,200x2,000 pixels) Mi-Truelife+ display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB coverage, TUV Rheinland low blue light certification, and DC dimming. Under the hood, it is powered by up to an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

Connectivity options on Mi NoteBook Ultra include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI port, USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Audio is handled by two 2W speakers with DTS Audio processing. Its 70Whr battery can offer enough juice for 12 hours.

Mi NoteBook Pro specifications

Mi NoteBook Pro features a 14-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB coverage, TUV Rheinland low blue light certification, and DC dimming. It also carries up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics. The processor is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The laptop comes with the same connectivity options and speaker setup as Mi NoteBook Ultra. Mi NoteBook Pro's 56Whr battery gives it enough juice for 11 hours.

Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Availability
