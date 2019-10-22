Technology News
loading
  Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, up to 1TB SSD Launched

Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, up to 1TB SSD Launched

The new Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition is all set to go on sale on November 1 in China.

By | Updated: 22 October 2019 13:15 IST
Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, up to 1TB SSD Launched

Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition pre-sale has begun in China

Highlights
  • Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition has a full-HD display
  • The laptop is equipped with a 60Wh battery, backlit keyboard
  • It is powered by the up to Intel core i7-10510U processor

Xiaomi has launched a new Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition in China, and it is an upgraded version of the Mi Notebook Pro (2019) model. It comes with dual fan system for temperature management, a similar aesthetic as the predecessor, a 1080p full-HD display, up to 1TB storage options, and Windows 10 operating system. The laptop is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. The new Mi Notebook Pro 15 is all set to go on sale on November 1.

Xiaomi says that the Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition will retail at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 70,100) in China for the i7/16GB/1TB version. These is no word on the pricing of other variants right now. The laptop is up for pre-order, and will go on sale from November 1. It features a metal body and a dark grey finish, and has heat pipes and dual fans for temperature management.

Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition specifications

As for specifications, the Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1080p) display with 100 percent sRGB high colour gamut. It is powered by up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU and up to 1TB of storage.

It is equipped with a 60Wh battery, and a full size backlit keyboard that has 19.5mm large keys for ease in typing. Ports include HDMI, USB Type-C Port, 3.5mm audio jack, and there is also a 1-megapixel camera with 720p video call support. The laptop weighs about 2kgs, and is 16.9mm thick.

As mentioned earlier, the Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition is an upgraded version of the Mi Notebook Pro 15 that was introduced earlier this year. Among the differences, the new laptop features upgraded processors, more SSD storage, and a new sound card.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition Laptop

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition Laptop

Display size15.60-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
ProcessorCore i5
RAM8MB
OSWindows 10 Home
SSD512GB
GraphicsNvidia GeForce MX250
Weight2.00 kg
Comments

Further reading: Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition, Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition Price, Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition Specifications, Mi Notebook Pro 15, Xiaomi
Honor Smartphones
Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, up to 1TB SSD Launched
