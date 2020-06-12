Technology News
loading
Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) With Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU, Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Launched

Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) packs a 60WHr battery and has two 2.5W speakers with Dolby Audio Premium support.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 June 2020 17:42 IST
Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) comes in a single silver colour option

Highlights
  • Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) launched in China
  • It is powered by up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU
  • Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) price starts at CNY 5999

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) has been launched in China. It is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. Available in two configurations, Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) is a slim and light laptop that pack impressive specifications. The laptop includes a 15-inch screen that is present in both configuration, and it also boast of good battery life. The Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) comes with a decent port selection despite being a slim laptop.

Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) price

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) comes in two configurations – Intel 10th gen Core i5/8GB RAM/512GB storage and Intel 10th gen Core i7/16GB RAM/1TB storage. The Intel Core i5 model is priced at CNY 5999 (roughly Rs. 64,200) while the Intel Core i7 model is priced at CNY 6999 (roughly Rs. 74,900). Both the Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) models come in single Silver colour option and are listed on JD.com, Youpin, and other major e-retailers in China.

As of now, it is unclear whether the Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) will make its way to India or not. Meanwhile, Xiaomi on Thursday introduced its Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptops in India.

Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) specifications

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 81.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) also comes with up to 10th generation Core i7-10510U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 RAM.

For connectivity, the Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) has dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and the ports include two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, two USB Type-A ports, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Audio is handled by two 2.5W speakers with Dolby Audio Premium. The Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) is backed by a 60WHr battery that and the keyboard is backlit. In terms of dimensions, the Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) measures 243.6x360.7x16.9mm and weighs 2kg.

 

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) Laptop

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX350
Weight 2.00 kg
Comments

Xiaomi, Mi Notebook Pro 15 2020, Mi Notebook Pro 15 2020 price, Mi Notebook Pro 15 2020 specifications
Google Assistant’s Voice Match Now Works on More Smart Speakers, You Can Also Set a Default Speaker

Comment
 
 

