Technology News
loading

Mi Notebook Pro 15 With OLED Display, Mi Notebook Pro 14 With 120Hz Display Launched

Mi Notebook Pro 15 has a 3,456x2,160 pixels resolution and taller than standard 16:10 aspect ratio.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 March 2021 11:11 IST
Mi Notebook Pro 15 With OLED Display, Mi Notebook Pro 14 With 120Hz Display Launched

Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 14 have a sleek profile

Highlights
  • Mi Notebook Pro 15 starts at CNY 6,499
  • Mi Notebook Pro 15 packs a 66Whr battery with fast charging
  • Mi Notebook Pro 14 has a 120Hz refresh rate

Mi Notebook Pro 15 and Mi Notebook Pro 14 laptop models were launched in China on Tuesday. The two laptops are powered by 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and Nvidia GeForce graphics. The main differentiating factor between the two is that the Mi Notebook Pro 15 comes with an OLED display while the Mi Notebook Pro 14 comes with a high refresh rate LCD display. They are offered in multiple configurations and a single colour option. Both laptop models come with Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 14: Price

Mi Notebook Pro 15 starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 72,900) which gets you a Core i5 CPU with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The same configuration with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU will cost CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 78,500). Upgrading to the Core i7 with dedicated GPU configuration will cost CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000).

Mi Notebook Pro 14 has the same three configurations as the Pro 15. It starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 59,400) for the base variant and costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 67,300) for the middle of the pack configuration. The top-tier variant costs CNY 6,999.

Both the Mi Notebook Pro 15 and Mi Notebook Pro 14 are offered in Silver colour. The former is up for pre-booking on Mi China website and will start shipping from April 2. The Mi Notebook Pro 14 will be available for pre-booking from April 26 with sales starting from May 1. As of now, there is no information on international availability for either of the laptop models.

Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 14: Specifications

Specifications for the two laptop models are nearly identical with differences in display. The Mi Notebook Pro 15 features a 15.6-inch OLED display with 3,456x2,160 pixels resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 261 ppi pixel density, 400 nits peak brightness, and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and boasts 100 percent sRGB and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also has TUV Rheinland blue light certification.

The Mi Notebook Pro 14 in comparison comes with a 14-inch 2K (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio, 216 ppi pixel density, and 300 nits peak brightness. It also comes with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification.

Both laptop models can be equipped with up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11370H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. They come with 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and 512GB PCIe SSD for storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Audio is handled by two 2W speakers with DTS Audio Processing.

In terms of battery capacity, the Mi Notebook Pro 15 has a 66 Whr battery that supports fast charging and can charge up to 50 percent in 35 minutes. The Mi Notebook Pro 14 has a smaller 56 Whr battery that can charge to 50 percent in 37 minutes. The Mi Notebook Pro 15 measures 348.4x237.5x16.3mm and weighs 1.8 kg while the Mi Notebook Pro 14 measures 315.6 x 220.4 x 15.9 mm and weighs 1.5 kg.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2021) Laptop

Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2021) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 3456x2160 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Xe
Weight 1.80 kg
Mi Notebook Pro 14 Laptop

Mi Notebook Pro 14 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Xe
Weight 1.50 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 15 price, Mi Notebook Pro 15 specifications, Mi Notebook Pro 14, Mi Notebook Pro 14 price, Mi Notebook Pro 14 specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook, Google, Twitter Asked to Turn Over Internal Research on Children’s Mental Health by US Lawmakers

Related Stories

Mi Notebook Pro 15 With OLED Display, Mi Notebook Pro 14 With 120Hz Display Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
  3. Tenet Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  5. Mi 11i Debuts With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC
  6. MIUI 12.5 Test Programme Commences: Check Out Eligible Smartphones
  7. From April 1, Expect Hiccups With These Types of Card Payments: 10 Facts
  8. OnePlus 9 Pro Buyers to Get 6TB Cloud Storage with OnePlus Red Cable Life
  9. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to Launch in India on March 30
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Notebook Pro 15 With OLED Display, Mi Notebook Pro 14 With 120Hz Display Launched
  2. Facebook, Google, Twitter Asked to Turn Over Internal Research on Children’s Mental Health by US Lawmakers
  3. Facebook-Owned WhatsApp Gets Delayed Nod for Payments in Brazil
  4. Spotify Buys Locker Room App-Maker Betty Labs in Live Audio Push
  5. Tenet Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. PayPal Launches Cryptocurrency Checkout Service in US
  7. TikTok Parent ByteDance’s Bank Accounts Said to Be Blocked by India for Alleged Tax Evasion
  8. SpaceX Starship SN11 Rocket Fails to Land Safely After Test Launch
  9. WWDC 2021: Apple to Host Annual Developers Conference in Online-Only Format Again as COVID-19 Cases Surge
  10. Mi 11 Ultra Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark, Surpasses Huawei Mate 40 Pro+
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com