Mi Notebook Pro 15 and Mi Notebook Pro 14 laptop models were launched in China on Tuesday. The two laptops are powered by 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and Nvidia GeForce graphics. The main differentiating factor between the two is that the Mi Notebook Pro 15 comes with an OLED display while the Mi Notebook Pro 14 comes with a high refresh rate LCD display. They are offered in multiple configurations and a single colour option. Both laptop models come with Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 14: Price

Mi Notebook Pro 15 starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 72,900) which gets you a Core i5 CPU with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The same configuration with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU will cost CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 78,500). Upgrading to the Core i7 with dedicated GPU configuration will cost CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000).

Mi Notebook Pro 14 has the same three configurations as the Pro 15. It starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 59,400) for the base variant and costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 67,300) for the middle of the pack configuration. The top-tier variant costs CNY 6,999.

Both the Mi Notebook Pro 15 and Mi Notebook Pro 14 are offered in Silver colour. The former is up for pre-booking on Mi China website and will start shipping from April 2. The Mi Notebook Pro 14 will be available for pre-booking from April 26 with sales starting from May 1. As of now, there is no information on international availability for either of the laptop models.

Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 14: Specifications

Specifications for the two laptop models are nearly identical with differences in display. The Mi Notebook Pro 15 features a 15.6-inch OLED display with 3,456x2,160 pixels resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 261 ppi pixel density, 400 nits peak brightness, and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and boasts 100 percent sRGB and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also has TUV Rheinland blue light certification.

The Mi Notebook Pro 14 in comparison comes with a 14-inch 2K (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio, 216 ppi pixel density, and 300 nits peak brightness. It also comes with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification.

Both laptop models can be equipped with up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11370H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. They come with 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and 512GB PCIe SSD for storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Audio is handled by two 2W speakers with DTS Audio Processing.

In terms of battery capacity, the Mi Notebook Pro 15 has a 66 Whr battery that supports fast charging and can charge up to 50 percent in 35 minutes. The Mi Notebook Pro 14 has a smaller 56 Whr battery that can charge to 50 percent in 37 minutes. The Mi Notebook Pro 15 measures 348.4x237.5x16.3mm and weighs 1.8 kg while the Mi Notebook Pro 14 measures 315.6 x 220.4 x 15.9 mm and weighs 1.5 kg.

