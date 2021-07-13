Technology News
Mi Notebook Pro 14, Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 to Launch in India Later This Month: Report

New Mi Notebook models may come to India alongside some Redmi-branded laptops later this month.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 July 2021 13:09 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Mi Notebook Pro 14 was launched in China in March

Highlights
  • Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 may come to India soon
  • Mi Notebook Pro 14 debuted with a 120Hz display
  • Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 could be a rebranded Mi Notebook Pro X 15

Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 are said to launch in India later this month. Xiaomi introduced the Mi Notebook Pro 14 with a 120Hz display in China in March. The Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6, on the other hand, is speculated to be a rebranded Mi Notebook Pro X 15 that was launched in China late last month. The Chinese company entered the laptop market in India with the launch of the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon last year in June.

Citing a source familiar with the development, 91Mobiles reports that Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 in India. The Indian version of the Mi Notebook Pro 14 could be identical to what was launched in China. However, as mentioned, the Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 may just be a rebranded Mi Notebook Pro X 15 that recently debuted in the Chinese market.

Xiaomi at present has four laptop models in India, namely the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon, Mi Notebook 14 (IC), the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition, and the vanilla Mi Notebook 14. The company was also recently tipped to bring its Redmi-branded laptops to the country later this month.

Mi Notebook Pro 14, Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 price in India (expected)

Xiaomi has not yet revealed any details officially, but going by the 91Mobiles report, Mi Notebook Pro 14 price in India would be somewhere around the price of its China model. The Chinese version of the Mi Notebook Pro 14 carried a starting price of CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 61,000) for the base variant that included an Intel Core i5 CPU with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The price of the Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 is expected to be aligned with the pricing of the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 that debuted for CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,100) for the configuration that includes an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11300H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Mi Notebook Pro 14 specifications

The Mi Notebook Pro 14 features a 14-inch 2K (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop comes with up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11370H CPU, up to an Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It also offers a range of connectivity options that comprise Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi has provided a 56Whr battery on the Mi Notebook Pro 14 that supports fast charging — rated to charge from 0 to 50 percent in 37 minutes. The laptop measures 315.6x220.4x15.9 mm and weighs 1.5 kg.

Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 specifications

Exact specifications of the Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 are yet to be revealed. However, since it is reported to be a rebranded Mi Notebook Pro X 15, the laptop is expected to have the same specifications. The Mi Notebook Pro X 15 comes with a 15.6-inch 3.5K (3,456x2,160 pixels) Samsung E4 OLED display that has a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 261ppi pixel density. It is powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card as standard and up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM. You'll also get up to 1TB of PCIe storage.

The Mi Notebook comes with Bluetooth v.5.2 and Wi-Fi 6, and also includes two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port. It also carries a fingerprint sensor embedded within its power key. Further, there are four speaker units that are backed by DTS audio. The laptop packs an 80Whr battery that can last for up to 11.5 hours and supports fast charging. The notebook measures 348.9x240.2x18.47mm and weighs 1.9 kilograms.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Mi Notebook Pro 14 Laptop

Mi Notebook Pro 14 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Xe
Weight 1.50 kg
Mi Notebook Pro X 15 Laptop

Mi Notebook Pro X 15 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 3456x2160 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
Weight 1.90 kg
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
