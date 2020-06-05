Technology News
loading

Mi Notebook Branding Confirmed, Horizon Edition Teased Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain and Marketing Head Anuj Sharma have posted images online to reveal fresh details about the Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 June 2020 11:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Notebook Branding Confirmed, Horizon Edition Teased Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Manu Kumar Jain

Mi Notebook Horizon Edition appears to offer 10 hours of battery life and include DTS audio

Highlights
  • Mi Notebook branding has been confirmed by Xiaomi India executives
  • Xiaomi is launching Mi Notebook Horizon Edition alongside regular model
  • Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is said to deliver 10-hour battery life

Mi laptop launch in India is set for June 11. But ahead of its official launch, Xiaomi has now confirmed that the upcoming laptop will indeed by called - Mi Notebook. A Mi Notebook Horizon Edition has also been teased online and a tipster has shared the alleged key specifications of this special edition. The company has had its Mi and Redmi series laptops in China for quite some time, but this is the first time when it is launching a laptop in the Indian market.

Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain and Marketing Head Anuj Sharma have posted images through their social media channels that confirm the Mi Notebook branding and show a box of the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition. This could come in addition to the regular Mi Notebook model.

Earlier teasers by Xiaomi carried a hashtag #MiNotebook to suggest the new launch. However, the latest public posts by the Xiaomi executives have finally confirmed the official branding of the laptop that is launching in the country next week.

The latest images also show us the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition that would offer some distinctions over the regular Mi Notebook. The special edition will pack a 14-inch Horizon Edge bezel-less display and SSD storage, claims by a tipster Ishan Agarwal. The images also clearly show DTS audio and 10-hour battery life on the new model.

On Thursday, Xiaomi posted a teaser video that suggested 12-hour battery life on the regular Mi Notebook model. The company also recently teased that the laptop will come with “one of the highest” screen-to-body ratios and feature slim bezels.

Xiaomi has a healthy record of creating enough hype for its new products before their official launch. Therefore, we can safely expect that the company will reveal additional features of its Mi Notebook ahead of its debut in the country.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Notebook Horizon Edition, Mi Notebook, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Starts Labelling State-Controlled Media Posts, Will Block Ads
Nokia 2 V Tella With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
Mi Notebook Branding Confirmed, Horizon Edition Teased Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. Mi Notebook Teased to Offer 12 Hours of Battery Life Ahead of India Launch
  3. Jio Teases 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  4. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  6. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Support Teased to Launch in India Soon
  2. Nokia 2 V Tella With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  3. Mi Notebook Branding Confirmed, Horizon Edition Teased Ahead of Launch
  4. Facebook Starts Labelling State-Controlled Media Posts, Will Block Ads
  5. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Listed on Walmart Website
  6. Elon Musk Calls for Breakup of Amazon, Says 'Monopolies Are Wrong'
  7. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan With Up to 40Mbps Speeds
  8. Oppo A11k, Oppo A12, Oppo A52 to Launch in India Next Week: Report
  9. OnePlus 8 Next Sale on June 8 at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus Website: Price in India, Specifications
  10. OnePlus May Disable Color Filter Camera By Default on OnePlus 8 Pro India Units
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com