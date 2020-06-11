Xiaomi Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will make their debut in India today. These will be the first laptops by the company in the country, having already released multiple laptops in China in the past. While not a lot is known about the specifications of these laptops, several teasers have hinted at some of the features and hardware that we can expect. These thin laptops will feature slim bezels, long battery life, and will be powered by latest generation Intel processors. For pricing, we'll have to wait for the event.

Mi Notebook models livestream: How to watch

Xiaomi will host a digital event today, June 11, starting at 12pm (noon). It will be livestreamed on the company's website, as well as its social media page on Facebook. Additionally, Xiaomi's YouTube channel will also stream the event.

Mi Notebook specifications

The Mi Notebook and the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will both be launching today. While not a lot is known about the specifications of the two laptops, Xiaomi has shared that the Mi Notebook will be powered by a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor. The company says it will be able to provide 12 hours of battery life. The Mi Notebook will come with a full-HD display. And, as mentioned earlier, it will have slim bezels which will give it a high screen to body ratio.

Mi Notebook Horizon Edition specifications (expected)

The Horizon Edition of the Mi Notebook is expected to come with a 14-inch full-HD bezel-less screen. It is said to come with SSD storage and DTS Audio support. This laptop may also be powered by a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor and have similar battery specifications.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.