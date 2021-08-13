Technology News
loading

Mi Notebook With a Backlit Keyboard Teased to Launch in India Soon

The new Mi Notebook model is called an “upgrade.”

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 August 2021 13:16 IST
Mi Notebook With a Backlit Keyboard Teased to Launch in India Soon

Mi Notebook models in India are so far not available with a backlit keyboard

Highlights
  • Mi Notebook with a backlit keyboard has been teased by Xiaomi executives
  • Xiaomi has not yet brought any of its high-end laptops to India
  • New Mi Notebook may be launched at Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Living 2022 event

Mi Notebook model with a backlit keyboard has been teased to launch in India soon. Xiaomi entered the PC market in the country by launching its Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition in June last year. The Chinese company also expanded its laptops range in the Indian market by bringing the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition and Mi Notebook 14 (IC). However, up until now, Xiaomi has not yet introduced a single model in the country with a backlit keyboard.

Xiaomi India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy has teased the launch of the new Mi Notebook model on Twitter through an image that appears to show off a laptop with a backlit keyboard. Reddy calls the new model “an upgrade”. He has, however, not yet provided any further details about the laptop.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi's Mi India and PC Marketing Head Karthik Murugeshan Subramani has posted another image through his account that suggests a metallic build on the upcoming Mi Notebook.

 

Xiaomi has some Mi Notebook models with backlit keyboard and premium chassis in China.
In June, the company in June unveiled the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 as its high-end laptop with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and a 3.5K OLED display. That machine comes at a starting price of Rs. CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 91,700).

However, Xiaomi has not yet brought any of its top-end laptops to India. The company has instead so far offered its mid-range models in the Indian market. It also recently expanded its notebook portfolio by introducing the RedmiBook 15 Pro and RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition in the country.

The exact details about the launch of the new Mi Notebook are yet to be announced. But a report in July suggested that the Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 could come to India soon.

Xiaomi Global Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has indicated that the company is planning to host its Mi Smart Living 2022 event in the coming days. It could be the place where we may see the launch of the new Mi Notebook alongside a list of next-generation smart home devices.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Notebook, Xiaomi, Mi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Option to View Status Update by Tapping Profile Picture

Related Stories

Mi Notebook With a Backlit Keyboard Teased to Launch in India Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  2. Zoom Brings Focus Mode to Let Students Stay Attentive During Classes
  3. Twitter Brings Less-Cluttered Design Across Platforms, Rolls Out New Font
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  5. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  6. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  7. Seagate One Touch Portable SSDs Launched in India: All Details
  8. Realme GT Master Edition May Get MagDart Wireless Charging Support
  9. Honor Magic 3 Series, Honor X20 5G Smartphones Launched: All the Details
  10. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Notebook With a Backlit Keyboard Teased to Launch in India Soon
  2. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Option to View Status Update by Tapping Profile Picture
  3. Apple HomePod, HomePod mini Get Support for Apple Music Lossless, Spatial Audio Through Beta Update
  4. Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Delayed, Again, to October 15 Due to COVID-19
  5. Twitter 'Is a Biased Platform,' Interfering in India’s Political Process: Rahul Gandhi
  6. iQoo 8 Series Teased to Feature 120W Fast Charging, Pro Model Also Gets 50W Wireless Charging
  7. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Might Be in October
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s Full Specifications, New Renders Appear Online; Price Tipped Again
  9. Pirated-Entertainment Sites Make About $1.3 Billion per Year From Advertisements: Study
  10. Honor Magic 3 Series With Qualcomm SoCs, Honor X20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com