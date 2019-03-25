Technology News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air Refresh Teased to Launch Tomorrow

, 25 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air Refresh Teased to Launch Tomorrow

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Mi Notebook Air launch is set for March 26 in China

Highlights

  • The 2019 Mi Notebook Air is teased to weigh 1.07kg
  • In comparison Macbook Air weighs 1.25kg
  • The launch is set for March 26 in China

Not to be outdone by Apple's MacBook Air refresh, Xiaomi too is all set to launch the next iteration of its Mi Notebook Air on March 26. Now, according to the company's latest teaser post on Weibo, the upcoming ultrabook will weigh just 1.07kg - that's lighter than MacBook Air, which was already pretty light at just 1.25kg. Details are slim on the new Mi Notebook Air, but we can safely expect upgrades in the form of 8th generation Intel Core processors and also upgraded components in terms of GPU, RAM, and storage.

The Mi Notebook Air was originally introduced back in 2016, as the Chinese company's entry in the Windows 10 ultrabook market. Interestingly its weight was on a higher side by 210g at 1.28kg, as compared to the 1.07kg weight of the 2019 model, as teased by Xiaomi. Since its launch, the series has received a number of new iterations including a 4G edition.

xiaomi mi notebook air xiaomi mi notebook air

Photo Credit: Weibo

Though the company has not launched any of the previous versions of the Mi Notebook Air in India, it's yet to be seen if things will change in 2019. Xiaomi has been bringing other product categories to the country, including TVs, home security products, air purifiers, action cameras, and audio products to name a few. Considering the company's aggressive pricing strategy, the Mi Notebook Air has the potential to be a disruptor that the Windows PC segment is looking for.

Aside from the weight, all other details including the specs and price will be unveiled when Mi Notebook Air is launched in China tomorrow.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Notebook Air, Windows 10
Gagan Gupta Video and social media junkie. Enjoys gaming almost as much as caffeine. More
Mi 9 SE Listed on Xiaomi’s Global Product Compliance Database, May Be Launched in Markets Outside China
Huawei Enjoy 9S With Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 710 SoC Launched; Enjoy 9e, Tablet M5 Youth Edition Debut as Well
Smart TV
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air Refresh Teased to Launch Tomorrow
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi 6A
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  2. Xiaomi Teases a New Mi Mix Series Phone, Could Be Mi Mix 4
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
  4. NASA Publishes Images of the Meteor No One Saw
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Huawei P30 Pro Live Photos, Retail Box Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Airtel, Tata Sky Celebrate IPL 2019 By Offering Free Sports Channels
  8. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Offering Discounts on These Popular Phones
  9. Asus TUF Gaming FX505DY, TUF Gaming FX705DY Laptops Launched in India
  10. Moto G7 to Launch in India Today: What to Expect in Terms of Price, Specs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.