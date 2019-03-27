Technology News
Mi Notebook Air 12.5-Inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs, Up to 256GB SSD Launched: Price, Specifications

27 March 2019
Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) price starts CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 38,400) in China

Highlights

  • Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) will be offered in two colours
  • Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) packs just 4GB of RAM
  • First sale of Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch will take place on March 28

Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch refresh is here. Xiaomi on Tuesday unveiled the upgraded version of its Apple MacBook Air competitor in the form of Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019). The upgraded Xiaomi laptop packs eight-generation Intel Core i5 or Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB SSD, and a full-HD screen, everything in a full-metal chassis that weighs just 1.07kg. Xiaomi has also added fast charging support to the laptop. The upgraded version of the Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch comes three months after Xiaomi had included the seventh-gen Core i5 version of the laptop in its portfolio. The 13.3-inch version of Mi Notebook Air already includes eighth-generation Intel Core CPUs.

Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) price

According to Xiaomi, the Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) will go on sale starting March 28 in China. The first sale is scheduled at 10:00am CST (7:30am IST). The company will be offering the laptop in two colours – Gold and Silver – and three variants. The Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) with Intel Core m3 CPU and 128GB SSD has been priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 38,400), whereas the Mi Notebook Air with Intel Core m3 CPU and 256GB SSD will retail at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 42,700) and Mi Notebook Air with Intel Core i5 CPU and 256GB SSD will cost CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 45,900).

There is no word on when these notebook models will be released outside China, including India.

Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) specifications

Xiaomi says that the upgraded Mi Notebook Air model sports an all metal-chassis with no-logo design. The laptop packs a 12.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) screen and weighs just 1.07kg. The Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch also comes with fast charging support and can be charged 50 percent in just 50 minutes. Additionally, Xiaomi has packed three Harman speakers with DTS Surround Sound support in the laptop.

The Xiaomi laptop also includes 4GB of RAM, a USB Type-C port, one HDMI port, one USB 3.0 port, 3.5mm audio jack, and full-size backlit keyboard. The company notes that the Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home edition.

Comments

