Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) is priced in India starting at Rs. 43,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 January 2021 13:29 IST
Mi Notebook 14 (IC) weighs just 1.5kg and comes with a sleek unibody metal chassis

Highlights
  • Mi Notebook 14 (IC) features a 14-inch full-HD anti-glare display
  • Mi Notebook 14 (IC) offers battery backup of up to 10 hours
  • The laptop also comes with a 65W fast charger

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) has launched as the latest laptop offering by Xiaomi in India. The company first introduced its laptop series in the Indian market in June last year with the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. The Mi Notebook 14 (IC)is an addition to the series and it comes with a 10th gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake processor, and an integrated 720p HD webcam built-in. The laptop has a 46Whr battery that is claimed to provide a battery life of up to 10 hours.

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) price in India, sale

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) is priced in India starting at Rs. 43,999. It is already available to buy in a single Silver colour option through Mi.com. It will also be available via Mi Homes, Amazon.in, Flipkart and retail partners. Mi.com lists 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank cards.

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Mi Notebook 14 (IC) runs on Windows 10 Home Edition and features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) anti-glare display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 178-degree wide-viewing angle. It is powered by the 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor paired with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and the option to integrate Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics as well. There's up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) ports include two USB Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port, one mic/audio jack combo, and one DC jack. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi ac. The laptop integrates a 720p webcam and has two 2W speakers on board. It weighs 1.5kg and measures 323x228x17.95mm. As mentioned, the Mi Notebook 14 (IC) has a 46Whr battery that is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of battery life. It comes with a 65W fast charger that gets you up and running from 0 to 50 percent in just over 35 minutes. The notebook is built from an aluminium and magnesium alloy coated through a process of anodised sandblasting.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.50 kg
Comments

