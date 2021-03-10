Technology News
Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Notebook E-Learning Edition, and Notebook 14 IC Series Get Discounts in India

Xiaomi’s discounted prices on the Mi Notebook models will be available until March 15.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 10 March 2021 18:08 IST
Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition was the highest-selling ultra-slim laptop of 2020

Highlights
  • Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition gets a discount of Rs. 5,000
  • Mi Notebook 14 IC Series gets cashback offers on various variants
  • Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition gets a discounted price of Rs. 35,999

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition emerged as the best-selling ultra-slim i7 Windows laptop last year, the company announced citing data from IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker Q4 2020. To celebrate the landmark, Xiaomi is offering discounts and bank offers on several of its notebooks, including Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Mi Notebook e-Learning Edition, and Mi Notebook 14 IC series in India. The offers kicked off across all platforms on March 8 and will continue to be available until March 15.

Mi India tweeted the landmark-achieving announcement on March 9. The company announced in a press release later that it is introducing a range of discounts and offers on several Mi Notebook models. The offers are available across all platforms including Amazon and Flipkart. Check out all the details below:

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition discounts

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition with Intel i5 processor, 8GB + 512 GB storage, and Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics sees a discount of Rs. 2,000. Add to that an additional cashback offer of Rs. 3,000 from Axis Bank, and you have a final effective price of Rs. 49,999 – down from its selling price of Rs. 54,999.

The Notebook 14 Horizon Edition with Intel Core i7 processor and similar specifications as the Core i5 variant will see a similar discount and cashback offer, bringing a final effective price of Rs. 54,999 – down from Rs. 59,999.

Mi Notebook e-Learning Edition discount

Mi Notebook e-Learning Edition with Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB + 256GB storage, and Intel UHD graphics sees an Axis Bank cashback offer of Rs. 1,000, bringing an effective price of Rs. 35,999.

Mi Notebook 14 IC series discounts

Mi Notebook 14 IC series laptop with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB + 256GB storage, and Intel UHD graphics sees a discount of Rs. 1,000 and an Axis Bank discount of Rs. 2,000. The final effective price is Rs. 40,999 – down from Rs. 43,999.

The Notebook 14 (IC) model with 512GB storage gets a similar discount as the 256GB variant and is discounted to Rs. 43,999. The Notebook 14 (IC) model with 512GB storage and Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics only gets an Axis Bank offer of Rs. 2,000, bringing an effective price of Rs. 47,999.

As mentioned earlier, the discounted prices will be available until March 15.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Laptop

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Laptop

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim, light, and well built
  • Good overall performance
  • Comfortable keyboard
  • Bad
  • No integrated webcam
  • Body gets hot when heavily stressed
  • USB Type-C, NVMe SSD only on higher priced variant
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX350
Weight 1.35 kg
Comments

Shayak Majumder
Google Pixel 5a With Smaller Hole-Punch Cutout May Launch on June 11, Pixel 6 May Have Central Selfie Camera

