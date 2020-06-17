Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi India website. The two thin and light laptops were launched last week and will be going on sale for the first time. Both the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptops come with 14-inch full-HD displays and are powered by 10th generation Intel Core processors. Boasting of silent operation, the two laptops come with a claimed 10 hours of battery life.

Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Price in India

The Mi Notebook 14 is priced at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model while the 512GB storage model will retail for Rs. 44,999. The 512GB model is also available with the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU and that model is priced at Rs. 47,999. The Mi Notebook 14 comes in a single Silver colour option.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition has two variants, one of which comes with the Intel Core i7 processor and a 512GB NVMe SSD - priced at Rs. 59,999. The other variant is powered by the Core i5 processor and 512GB SATA SSD - priced at Rs. 54,999. It comes in a Grey colour option.

Notably, these are promotional prices for the two laptops and will go up after July 16. Both the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will go on sale today starting 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com.

Further, Mi.com is offering no-cost EMI plans up to 6 months and up to Rs. 2,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI.

Mi Notebook 14 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 16:9 aspect ratio. The thin and light laptop is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. You get 8GB of DDR4 RAM as standard and up to 512GB of SATA SSD storage. There is no webcam on the laptop itself so, Xiaomi is bundling a USB webcam. The battery is 46Wh and Xiaomi says it can deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. Besides, the notebook weighs 1.5 kilograms.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes with the same display but boasts of a higher 91 percent screen to body ratio. It is powered by up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor, Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU as standard, and 8GB DDR4 RAM. The storage capacity is the same for the two models of the Horizon Edition with the difference being an NVMe SSD on one and a SATA 3 SSD on the other. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition has the same battery capacity and claimed battery life. It weighs 1.35 kilograms.

