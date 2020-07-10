Technology News
loading
Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is equipped with Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics with 2GB of VRAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 July 2020 07:30 IST
Mi Notebook 14 comes in a single silver colour

Highlights
  • Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will go on sale today
  • The laptops will be available on Amazon and Mi.com
  • Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition have 46Wh battery

Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will go on sale today at 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com. The thin and light laptops were launched in India in early June. The laptops boast of thin bezels and 10th gen Intel Core processors, along with options for a discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics card. The Mi laptops come in multiple configurations and a single colour option for each. The Mi Notebook 14 and the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition have an anodised sandblasted coating and do not have a built-in webcam.

Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Price in India

The Mi Notebook 14 is available in three configurations. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 41,999 while the 512GB storage model costs Rs. 44,999. The 512GB model is also available with the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU and costs Rs. 47,999. The Mi Notebook 14 comes in a single silver colour option.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes in two configurations, one with a 10th generation Core i5 processor with a regular SSD and the other with a 10th generation Core i7 processor with a faster NVMe SSD. The Core i5 model costs Rs. 54,999 while the Core i7 model costs Rs. 59,999.

Both the laptops will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com (1, 2). The laptops will also be available through Mi Home stores.

Mi.com has some offers on both the laptops for interested shoppers. You can get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards and easy EMI, no cost EMI with BFL EMI Network card, and no cost EMI on select cards ranging from three months to nine months.

Mi Notebook 14 specifications

The Mi Notebook 14 runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,666MHz. It comes with up to 512GB of SATA SSD storage.

There is a 46Wh battery in the Mi Notebook 14 that is said to deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, and a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging. Audio is handled by two 2W speakers with DTS Audio processing. The Mi Notebook 14 weighs 1.5kg.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition specifications

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition runs on Windows 10 Home Edition and features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) anti-glare IPS display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,666MHz. The laptop can be equipped with 512GB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage that has bandwidth of 3,000MBps.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, and a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging. There is a chiclet-style keyboard with scissor mechanism and a key travel of 1.3mm. There is also a multitouch trackpad.

In terms of audio, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes with two 2W stereo speakers and includes DTS Audio processing. Xiaomi has fitted the laptop with a 46Wh battery that is touted to deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge and can go from 0 to 50 percent in just 35 minutes.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition price in India, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition specifications, Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 price in India, Mi Notebook 14 specifications
