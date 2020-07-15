Technology News
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Now on Open Sale in India

The laptops are available via Amazon.in and Mi.com in India, and the prices start at Rs. 41,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 July 2020 17:56 IST
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Now on Open Sale in India

Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition do not have a webcam

Highlights
  • Mi Notebook 14 runs on Windows 10 Home
  • Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is priced starting at Rs. 54,999
  • Mi Notebook 14 comes in a single silver colour option

Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition are now available in an open sale manner in India. The two laptops were launched in India last month, and have been available via flash sales since then. Xiaomi has now removed these products out of the flash sale phase, and the two laptops are available 24x7. The Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition are the first laptops launched by Xiaomi in India. The laptops are powered by 10th gen Intel Core processors, have an anodised sandblasted coating, and do not include built-in webcams.

Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition price in India, sale

The Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition are available 24x7 on Amazon.in and Mi.com (1,2). The Mi Notebook 14 is priced at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model and Rs. 44,999 for the 512GB storage model. The 512GB model is also available with the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU and costs Rs. 47,999. The Mi Notebook 14 comes in a single silver colour option.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the model with 10th generation Core i5 processor with a regular SSD, and Rs. 59,999 for the other model with a 10th generation Core i7 processor with a faster NVMe SSD. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes in a single grey colour option.

Amazon India and Mi.com are offering no-cost EMI of up to 9 months and up to Rs. 2,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI.

Mi Notebook 14 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Mi Notebook 14 features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. You get 8GB of DDR4 RAM as standard and up to 512GB of SATA SSD storage. There is no webcam on the laptop itself so, Xiaomi is bundling a USB webcam. The battery is 46Wh and Xiaomi says it can deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. Besides, the notebook weighs 1.5 kilograms and it runs on Windows 10 Home.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition has a higher 91 percent screen to body ratio. It is also a little heavier at 1.35 kilograms. It is powered by up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor, Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU as standard, and 8GB DDR4 RAM. The storage capacity is the same for the two models of the Horizon Edition with the difference being an NVMe SSD on one and a SATA 3 SSD on the other. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition has the same battery capacity and claimed battery life.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Laptop

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Laptop

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim, light, and well built
  • Good overall performance
  • Comfortable keyboard
  • Bad
  • No integrated webcam
  • Body gets hot when heavily stressed
  • USB Type-C, NVMe SSD only on higher priced variant
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX350
Weight 1.35 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala
