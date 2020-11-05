Technology News
Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition With 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM Launched in India

Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition sports an inbuilt HD webcam for meetings and online classes.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 5 November 2020 15:02 IST
Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition comes in a single Silver colour option

Highlights
  • Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition launched in India
  • It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration
  • Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition is priced at Rs. 34,999

Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition has been launched in India as a cheaper variant of the Mi Notebook 14. Apart from the pricing, the two laptops differ in the departments of processor, GPU, and onboard storage capacity. Keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind, Xiaomi is promoting the new laptop as a worthy companion for online learning and working from home, at a pocket-friendly price. Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM. Unlike the original Notebook 14 that comes with a bundled webcam, the new edition comes with an inbuilt HD webcam.

Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition price in India, availability

Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition is priced at Rs. 34,999 in India. It is offered in a single 8GB + 256GB storage configuration and a single silver colour option. In comparison, pricing for the regular Mi Notebook 14 starts at Rs. 41,999.

Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition is available for purchase via Amazon, Mi.com, and offline retail stores as well.

Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition specifications, features

Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition comes with Windows 10 Home out of the box. Under the hood, it is powered by 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB SATA 3 SSD for storage. The original Mi Notebook 14, on the other hand, comes with 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. It also offers options to upgrade to 512GB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU.

The e-Learning Edition features a 14-inch FHD anti-glare display with 16:9 aspect ratio and 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also sports an inbuilt HD webcam for online meetings and classes. It comes with a 3,220mAh battery that promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Connectivity options include two USB Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, and a combo audio jack. For wireless connectivity, Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition supports dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. For audio, it comes with two 2W speakers with support for DTS Audio Processing App. The lightweight laptop weigh just 1.5kg and measures 228x323x17.95mm.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Battery Capacity 3220mAh
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.50 kg
Comments

Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition With 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM Launched in India
