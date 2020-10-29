Technology News
Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor, Built-in Webcam Launching in India Soon

The new Mi Notebook 14 with an Intel Core i3 processor will join the already available Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition models.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 October 2020 16:31 IST
Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor, Built-in Webcam Launching in India Soon

The upcoming Mi Notebook 14 model will have the same design as other models

Highlights
  • Xiaomi will soon launch another version of the Mi Notebook 14
  • Upcoming Mi Notebook 14 will have 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor
  • Xiaomi has not revealed its pricing or release date yet

Mi Notebook 14 with 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor will be launched in India soon, Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted. The company had launched the Mi Notebook 14 and the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition in India back in June. These come with Intel's 10th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 processors. The upcoming version of the Mi Notebook 14 will add an Intel Core i3 processor variant to the mix and is likely to be priced lower than the current models.

As per Jain's tweet, the new Mi Notebook 14 variant will also have a built-in webcam, unlike in the Core i5 powered Mi Notebook 14 and the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition that are shipped with an external webcam. The new model will have 256GB of storage — presumably with one of the configurations — and weigh 1.5kg. The image with the tweet indicates that the design of the new Notebook 14 will be very similar to its previous models with a slim bezel screen and a sleek body. As the name suggests, the new variant will also feature a 14-inch display.

While Jain has not shared the release date, the tweet mentions the new Mi Notebook 14 is coming soon. “So soon, that you should wait for this one before making your next NoteBook purchase,” reads the tweet. There might also be some discounts and offers on the upcoming Mi Notebook 14 for the festive season.

The new Mi Notebook 14 will most likely be priced lower than the other i5 and i7 models. The Mi Notebook 14 with the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition starts at Rs. 51,999 for the Core i5, 8GB+512GB model. And just like the older Mi Notebook 14, the new variant might also come an Nvidia graphics card option.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 with 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition
Vi Emerged as Fastest Mobile Network in India, While Jio Led 4G Availability in Q3 2020: Ookla

Comment
 
 

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
