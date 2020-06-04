Technology News
loading

Mi Notebook Teased to Offer 12 Hours of Battery Life Ahead of India Launch

Xiaomi says its Mi Notebook will have an “Epic” battery performance.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 June 2020 17:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Notebook Teased to Offer 12 Hours of Battery Life Ahead of India Launch

Mi Notebook will take on laptops from existing PC makers like Dell, HP, Acer, and others.

Highlights
  • Mi Notebook teaser has been posted on Twitter
  • Xiaomi is launching its Mi Notebook in India on June 11
  • Mi Notebook model in India has already been teased to have slim bezels

Mi Notebook that is set to launch in India on June 11 has now been teased to offer as much as 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. Xiaomi already teased that its Mi Notebook model for the Indian market will come with slim bezels and offer a high screen-to-body ratio. The company is planning to take on existing PC brands such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo by launching its Mi Notebook model in the country. This will notably be the first laptop by Xiaomi in the Indian market, though the company has had its Redmi and Mi series laptops in China for quite some time.

Xiaomi has released a seven-second teaser video on Twitter to highlight 12-hour battery life on the Mi Notebook that is launching in India next week. The video shows a clock that moves 12 hours to suggest the compelling battery of the upcoming notebook.

 

The teaser also says that the Mi Notebook will have an “Epic” battery performance. However, it is important to highlight that companies including Apple and Dell have already been offering similar 12-hour battery life on their laptops.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi released another teaser that suggested “one of the highest” screen-to-body ratios on the upcoming Mi Notebook model.

Xiaomi is popular for selling affordable smartphones in the Indian market. However, the company made a change by bringing the Mi 10 last month with a starting price of Rs. 49,999. It is, thus, interesting to see whether the Mi Notebook will debut as an affordable notebook option to attract the masses or a model to compete against premium Windows-based ultrabooks and the earlier MacBook Air models.

In China, Xiaomi has a range of Mi Laptop and RedmiBook options to cater to different segments. The company, however, is in plans to begin its laptop business in India with the single Mi Notebook model that will be made for India.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Notebook India launch, Mi Notebook, Mi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Mi Notebook Teased to Offer 12 Hours of Battery Life Ahead of India Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. Jio Teases 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  3. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  4. Google on Why It Pulled Mitron, ‘Remove China Apps' From Google Play
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  6. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  7. Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Model With 4K Screen, JBL Audio Launched in India
  8. This Website Gives You a Look at the Path of Cyclone Nisarga
#Latest Stories
  1. Apps, Online Services You Can Use to Buy Alcohol in India: 10 Points
  2. Microsoft's New Chromium Based Edge Browser Is Now Available via Windows Update
  3. Mi Notebook Teased to Offer 12 Hours of Battery Life Ahead of India Launch
  4. A Robot Walks Into a Bar, Helps Make a Cocktail
  5. Google Pledges $37 Million to Fight Racism Amid US Protests
  6. Robot Dog Hounds Thai Shoppers to Keep Hands Coronavirus-Free
  7. Mitron May Make a Comeback on Google Play, But No Respite for ‘Remove China Apps’
  8. Amazon Said to Be in Talks to Buy $2-Billion Stake in Bharti Airtel
  9. Apple Services Bundle May Be in Development, iOS 13.5.5 Beta Code Tips
  10. Strawberry Moon 2020: When is June Full Moon, Timings, How to Watch, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com