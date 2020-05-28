Technology News
Mi Notebooks Coming Soon, Xiaomi India Teases on Twitter

Teaser by Xiaomi does not reveal the name or launch date of the Mi Notebooks.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 28 May 2020 15:04 IST
Mi Notebooks Coming Soon, Xiaomi India Teases on Twitter

Xiaomi already has a few Mi Notebook models in China that could debut in India soon

Highlights
  • Xiaomi India executives have started teasing launch of Mi notebooks
  • Previous reports had suggested the impending launch of Xiaomi laptops
  • Xiaomi has launched limited laptops in the international market

Mi notebooks will soon make way into the Indian market, Xiaomi hinted in a tweet on Thursday. The Chinese tech giant will finally be tapping into the laptop market in India — an industry long dominated by brands such as HP, Dell, Apple, and Lenovo in the country. Currently, the post by Xiaomi does not give any clarity about the incoming Mi notebooks. More details are expected from Xiaomi in the coming days.

The new teaser comes a day after the company's India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain and his colleagues started posting videos on Twitter to hint at the launch of Xiaomi's new products in India. It is also speculated that Redmi laptop models will also be introduced in the country in the near future.

This was also tipped by tipster Ishan Agarwal last month, who had indicated the launch of Mi/ Redmi laptops in India soon. As of now though, Xiaomi's post is only a teaser, and doesn't include any officially confirmed details. Xiaomi had earlier secured a trademark for the RedmiBook brand back in January, which also indicates what to expect soon.

Xiaomi in China has several laptops and notebooks under the Mi and Redmi brand. These include Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Air, and Mi Gaming Laptop. The company also recently expanded its RedmiBook lineup in the Chinese market by launching the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series-powered RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16 models.

However, Xiaomi has launched limited laptops in the international market. Back in 2018, the company launched Mi Air Laptop in Spain. It features a 13.3-inch HD (720x1,280 pixels) display with thin bezels and Gorilla glass protection. The laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, paired with 8GB DRR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop weighs 1.3kg and it is said to last 9.5 hours on a single charge.

