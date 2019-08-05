Xiaomi has launched the Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 -- an upgrade over the company's original gaming notebook that was unveiled back in March last year. The new model flaunts a full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi has also offered a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 processor on the Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 along with an all-new "Quick Cooling" thermal management system. The Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 has Dolby surround sound in addition to Hi-Res Audio-certified audio system. Further, gamers can enjoy playing their favourite games using the four-partition backlit keyboard.

Design-wise, the Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 looks identical to the original Mi Gaming Laptop that was unveiled last year. There are heat vents on both sides along with an array of ports that includes four USB 3.0, full-size HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and 3.5mm headphone as well as microphone jacks. Also, the machine has a three-in-one card reader that supports SD, SDHC, and SDXC cards.

Under the hood, the Windows 10-based Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 has the ninth-generation Intel Core i7-9750H and Core i5-9300H processor options along with up to 12MB cache and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. There are also 16GB and 8GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM options, alongside 512GB PCIe SSD. The notebook also has the Intel 2x2 dual-antenna Wi-Fi that supports 802.11ac network and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

Xiaomi has provided a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare display on the new Mi Gaming Laptop. The display panel has 142ppi of pixel density, 72 percent NTSC colour gamut, 178-degree of wide viewing angle, and 300 nits of brightness. There is also the 144Hz of refresh rate and 9.9mm thick bezels.

Above the display panel, the Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 has a webcam that enables HD video calling and is equipped alongside a digital array of microphones. Gamers have also provided with two 3W speakers that support Dolby surround sound technology and Hi-Res Audio standard.

Xiaomi has provided its in-house thermal management system on the new Mi Gaming Laptop model that is touted to increase its cooling efficiency by 60 percent. The company claims that it has used 3+2 large-diametre heat pipe along with S-shaped turbine metal blades and a 12v drive motor to release heat quickly.

For typing, the Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 has the four-partition backlit keyboard with 1.8mm keystroke. The keyboard includes five programmable buttons and has a 30-key anti-collision design. Furthermore, there is a glass touchpad that supports multi-finger gestures -- backed by Microsoft PTP clickpad technology.

The notebook packs a 55Wh battery that is claimed to deliver 4.5 hours of video playback or Web browsing on a single charge. Lastly, Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 measures 364x265.2x20.9mm and weighs 2.6 kilograms.

Xiaomi has initially started taking pre-orders for the Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 in China. It carries a starting price of CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 75,100).