Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34-inch has been launched as part of Xiaomi's new product ecosystem. It boasts of a high refresh rate curved display, slim bezels on three sides, and an ultra-wide aspect ratio. The Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34-inch, as the name suggests, comes in at 34 inches and will be available in a single black colour. The stand supports height adjustment and rotation and the monitor can be wall mounted. It does not have built in speakers or any USB ports.

Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34-inch price

The Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34-inch is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,200) and will go on sale in the European market, however, an exact sale date has not been mentioned by the company yet. Further, Xiaomi has not shared any information on whether this gaming monitor will come to India.

Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34-inch specifications

The Mi Curved Gaming Monitor comes with a 34-inch WQHD (3,440x1,440 pixels) curved display with a 1500R curvature. You also get 21:9 aspect ratio, 3000:1, 85 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut, 121 percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut, and a peak brightness of 300 nits. Being a gaming monitor, it boasts of a 144Hz refresh rate screen that has a 4ms grey scale response time.

It has support for AMD FreeSync Premium and comes with a Low Blue Light Mode. The bezels on the top and sides are slim while there is a bit of a chin, but the monitor still has a clean aesthetic. The stand for the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34-inch allows height adjustment, tilt, and rotation. And, the monitor has wall mount support. For connectivity, you get two HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and an audio port. In terms of dimensions, the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34-inch is 810.39mm wide and 520.61mm high with the stand. The stand itself is 242.53mm wide.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.