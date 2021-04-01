Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Make in India: Chipmakers Said to Get Over $1 Billion in Cash for Setting Up Manufacturing Units

Make in India: Chipmakers Said to Get Over $1 Billion in Cash for Setting Up Manufacturing Units

How to disburse the cash incentives has yet to be decided and the government has asked the industry for feedback, as per sources.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 April 2021 12:58 IST
Make in India: Chipmakers Said to Get Over $1 Billion in Cash for Setting Up Manufacturing Units

A shortage of chips is holding back India's auto sector just when it sees early signs of a recovery

Highlights
  • Governments worldwide are subsidising construction of semiconductor plant
  • Tata Group have also expressed interest in moving into electronics
  • India wants to establish reliable suppliers for its electronics industry

India is offering more than $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,340 crores) in cash to each semiconductor company that sets up manufacturing units in the country as it seeks to build on its smartphone assembly industry and strengthen its electronics supply chain, two officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' drive has helped to turn India into the world's second-biggest mobile manufacturer after China. New Delhi believes it is time for chip companies to set up in the country.

"The government will give cash incentives of more than $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,340 crores) to each company which will set up chip fabrication units," a senior government official told Reuters, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak with media.

"We're assuring them that the government will be a buyer and there will also be mandates in the private market (for companies to buy locally made chips)."

How to disburse the cash incentives has yet to be decided and the government has asked the industry for feedback, said a second government source, who also declined to be identified.

Governments across the world are subsidising the construction of semiconductor plants as chip shortages hobble the auto and electronics industries and highlight the world's dependence on Taiwan for supplies.

India also wants to establish reliable suppliers for its electronics and telecom industry to cut dependence on China following border skirmishes last year.

Chips made locally will be designated as "trusted sources" and can be used in products ranging from CCTV cameras to 5G equipment, the first source said.

But the sources did not say whether particular semiconductor companies have shown interest in setting up units in India.

India's technology ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Previous attempts

India has previously tried to woo semiconductor players but firms were deterred by India's wobbly infrastructure, unstable power supply, bureaucracy, and poor planning.

The renewed government push to lure chipmakers is more likely to succeed, following the success of the smartphone industry, industry insiders say.

Moreover, Indian conglomerates, such as the Tata Group, have also expressed interest in moving into electronics and high-tech manufacturing.

India in December invited an "expression of interest" from chipmakers for setting up fabrication units in the country or for the acquisition of such manufacturing units overseas by an Indian company or consortium.

The government extended the last date of submission for that expression of interest to end-March from January 31, given the level of industry demand, the government source said.

Abu Dhabi-based fund Next Orbit Ventures has filed an application to set up in India, it said on Wednesday. An auto industry source said it had done so as leader of a consortium of investors.

A shortage of chips is holding back India's auto sector just when it sees early signs of a recovery in demand after sales plunged in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Indian technology ministry officials met executives from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), a leading auto industry body, earlier this year to assess car makers' demand for chips, three auto industry sources said on condition of anonymity.

The government estimates it would cost roughly $5 billion (roughly Rs. 36,690 crore)-$7 billion (roughly Rs. 51,360 crore) to set up a chip fabrication unit in India and take 2-3 years after all the approvals are in place, one of the auto industry sources said.

The source added that New Delhi is willing to offer companies concessions, including waivers on customs duty, research, and development expenses and interest free loans.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Narendra Modi
PUBG Lite Is Going Dark, to End Service and Player Support by May 29
Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 India Launch Set for April 8: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Make in India: Chipmakers Said to Get Over $1 Billion in Cash for Setting Up Manufacturing Units
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Review: Worth Paying Extra For?
  2. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's 5G Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India
  4. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
  5. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 Set to Launch in India on April 5
  7. 5 Free Android Apps That You Must Try in April 2021
  8. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds With 6mm Drivers Launched in India
  9. Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 14 With Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Available for Purchase Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M21 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report
  2. Instagram Rolls Out New Remix Feature for Reels to Rival TikTok Duets: How to Use
  3. Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 India Launch Set for April 8: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Make in India: Chipmakers Said to Get Over $1 Billion in Cash for Setting Up Manufacturing Units
  5. PUBG Lite Is Going Dark, to End Service and Player Support by May 29
  6. Google Cancels April Fools Pranks a Second Time, Due to COVID-19 Crisis
  7. Vivo S1, V15 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Update for Limited Users: Report
  8. Knives Out 2, Knives Out 3 Sold to Netflix for $450 Million: Reports
  9. Realme 8 Pro Survives JerryRigEverything Durability Tests: Watch Video
  10. Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 India Launch Set for April 5; Key Specifications Listed on Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com