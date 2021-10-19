Apple on Monday announced that macOS Monterey will be available as its latest operating system for Mac computers on October 25. The new macOS was introduced at WWDC 2021 in June and is designed as the successor to macOS Big Sur that was launched last year. macOS Monterey 12 comes with a list of changes to deliver a more fluid experience when using multiple Apple devices. It also includes features including SharePlay and Focus that are also available on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Further, the macOS update brings Universal Control and AirPlay to Mac to boost Apple's Continuity and give people a more unified experience across Apple devices.

macOS Monterey features

Unlike macOS Big Sur that brought a significant interface-level upgrade to the Mac world, macOS Monterey is more about enhancing user experience with a list of behind-the-scenes changes. It brings Universal Control to let users perform multitasking between a Mac and an iPad seamlessly by using a single mouse and keyboard. The Universal Control feature also allows users to work with Apple Pencil. This helps to bring the drawing and sketching that you do on your iPad directly into a Keynote slide on your Mac.

macOS Monterey enables better connectivity between Mac and other Apple devices

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has also provided AirPlay to Mac through macOS Monterey. It enables users to play, present, and share content from your iPhone or iPad to your Mac — wirelessly. You can also use your Mac's sound system as an AirPlay speaker using the update.

For an upgraded productivity experience, macOS Monterey brings Quick Notes. This lets you jot down important notes while browsing a website or using an app. The new macOS release also comes with Shortcuts that were launched on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 last year. It helps automate tasks on a Mac. Apple has also provided a dedicated Shortcuts Editor for Mac to let users customise shortcuts on the basis of their requirements.

The macOS Monterey update also brings a new Safari browser that comes with an all-new tab design. It also includes Tab Groups to save and manage multiple tabs under one single title. Additionally, there is an updated FaceTime with spatial audio support and a new Grid View.

Apple has provided its SharePlay integration within macOS Monterey to let users share their movies, TV shows, and projects with friends and family over a FaceTime call.

Users who have an iCloud subscription, macOS Monterey brings iCloud+ access that comes with features such as Hide My Email and iCloud Private Relay. There is also support for spatial audio that is limited to the newer Mac machines and can be experienced on the AirPods (3rd Generation), AirPods Pro or AirPods Max.

How to download macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey will be available for download on Mac devices including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini that are currently running macOS Big Sur. The new macOS version will automatically reach eligible Mac devices when it will be released on October 25. However, you could manually check for the update by going to System Preferences > Software Update after clicking on the Apple menu icon from the top-left corner of your computer's screen. You will also alternatively get the update by visiting the About This Mac setting from the Apple menu.

The macOS Monterey release will come pre-installed on the new MacBook Pro (2021) models that Apple launched at its ‘Unleashed' event on Monday.