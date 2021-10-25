Technology News
loading

macOS Monterey Rolling Out Now as a Free Upgrade: What’s New, How to Download

macOS Monterey focusses on multi-device usage.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 25 October 2021 22:30 IST
macOS Monterey Rolling Out Now as a Free Upgrade: What’s New, How to Download

macOS Monterey is rolling out to all Mac machines now

Highlights
  • macOS Monterey brings spatial audio to FaceTime
  • It also brings Tab Groups to Safari
  • macOS Monterey also brings AirPlay to Mac machines

macOS Monterey, the latest operating system from Apple, has started rolling out to all Mac machines on Monday. Introduced in June at the Cupertino company's WWDC 2021 event, Monterey comes as a successor to last year's macOS Big Sur. Among its many new features, the latest macOS brings a redesigned Safari and “exciting new” FaceTime updates. It also offers handy features such as Universal Control, Focus, and Shortcuts. Apple is primarily focussing on multi-device usage with macOS Monterey, as it promises a more fluid experience than its predecessors.

macOS Monterey: What's new

macOS Monterey doesn't quite follow the footsteps of its predecessor, the Big Sur. While Big Sur brought in an interface-level facelift, macOS Monterey is more focussed on tweaking the overall user experience. Encouraging users to engage with more Apple products, Monterey's Universal Control feature allows seamless usage of different devices such as an iPad or a MacBook or an iMac or even an Apple Pencil — all at the same time. For example, if you make a sketch or take a note on a Keynote presentation with your Apple Pencil on an iPad, it will automatically show up on your Mac machine.

To encourage even more interconnectivity, macOS Monterey also brings AirPlay to Mac machines. So, you can now blast your favourite tunes on your powerful iMac speakers via the quick, wireless connection. Of course, you can share content between Apple devices as well via AirPlay.

For those who FaceTime a lot, Apple now offers spatial audio support to the chats, along with a fresh Grid View which automatically the participant who is speaking for easier understanding for all. Chats will now also be free of most background noise, thanks to the new voice isolation feature on mics which will also bring your voice “front and centre” during calls. FaceTime's SharePlay feature also lets users share items such as movies or projects with friends over a call.

Safari users can now enjoy a cleaner interface with the new Tab Groups feature that helps save and mange multiple tabs under the umbrella of a single title. Tab Groups will also seamlessly synchronise across all devices to ease workflow.

macOS Monterey's Shortcuts feature works similar to its iPhone or iPad counterparts, helping automate tasks on a Mac machine. Users can edit Shortcuts to suit their own tasks and needs.

Click here to check out a full list of all the new changes macOS Monterey brings to the table.

macOS Monterey: How to download

macOS Monterey comes a free upgrade to all Mac machines, including the likes of iMac (late 2015 and later), MacBook Air (early 2015 and later), and Mac mini (late 2014 and later). The update should reach you automatically.

To download the update, go to System Preferences > Software Update.

You can also visit About This Mac from the Apple menu to check for the update.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: macOS, macOS Monterey, Apple, iMac, iPad, MacBook, macOS Big Sur, macOS Monterey Features, macOS Monterey Download, macOS Download, macOS Features
Shayak Majumder
Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, 10mm Drivers Launched in India

Related Stories

macOS Monterey Rolling Out Now as a Free Upgrade: What’s New, How to Download
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  2. macOS Monterey Rolling Out Now: How to Download
  3. JioPhone Next Specifications Teased: All You Need to Know
  4. Dogecoin Has More Holders Than Bitcoin or Ether: Study
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro Models Confirmed by Lu Weibing Ahead of Launch
  6. PhonePe Experiments With Charging Fee on Mobile Recharges Above Rs. 50
  7. Google Tensor SoC Beats Other Flagship Chips in GPU Benchmarks: Report
  8. Hotstar Breaks Record With 25.3 Million Concurrent Viewers
  9. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Lenovo Tab K10 With MediaTek Helio P22T SoC Launched in India: All the Details
#Latest Stories
  1. macOS Monterey Rolling Out Now as a Free Upgrade: What’s New, How to Download
  2. Billionaire Investor Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin Is a Better Hedge Against Inflation Than Gold
  3. Russian Crypto Scammers Targeting YouTube, Google Researchers Warn
  4. Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, 10mm Drivers Launched in India
  5. Hoote Voice-Based Social Platform Unveiled by Superstar Rajinikanth
  6. Microsoft Says Latest Russian Cyberattack Targeting Hundreds of US Networks
  7. Google Tensor SoC Beats Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100, Kirin 9000 in GPU Benchmark Tests: Report
  8. Dogecoin Has More Crypto Holders Than Bitcoin or Ether in the US: Study
  9. iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Legend Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. Only a Handful of Ethereum Whales Own the Majority of NFTs: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com