macOS Monterey 12.2 Causing Battery Drain Problem in Sleep Mode for Some Users

Both Intel- and M1-based MacBooks are resulting in the battery drain issue for some users.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 January 2022 19:08 IST
MacBook users have reported the problem on social media

Highlights
  • macOS Monterey 12.2 was released last week
  • After updating to latest macOS, some users are facing battery problems
  • Apple has not yet publicly acknowledged the problem

macOS Monterey 12.2 is causing battery drain during sleep mode for some users. The issue seems to be impacting users due to Bluetooth accessories frequently waking MacBooks, resulting in battery draining. A few users have reported the battery draining problem on social media, including Reddit and Twitter. However, the issue doesn't seem to have impacted all people updating to the latest macOS version that was released last week. It is also unclear whether the battery draining problem is limited to a particular set of MacBook models.

As initially reported by MacRumors, some users who have updated to macOS Monterey 12.2 are reporting the battery draining issue when using sleep mode.

Some users tried to dig into the issue and reported that it could be surfacing due to Bluetooth accessories causing a “DarkWake from Deep Idle” that is causing the device to wake from sleep and eventually draining the battery.

User reports surfaced on Reddit and Twitter suggest that the issue is not limited to a specific MacBook model and is impacting devices based on both Intel and M1 platforms.

Apple has not yet acknowledged the problem. However, some users have suggested that the issue could be temporarily addressed by disabling Bluetooth or disconnecting all the connected Bluetooth accessories.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for a comment on the reported issue. This article will be updated when the company responds.

The macOS Monterey 12.2 update carried bug fixes and security updates. It, however, didn't include any new features or noticeable changes, as per the changelog provided by the company.

Last week, Apple released the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.3. That build included support for Universal Control and new emojis. However, the beta update conflicted with services including Dropbox and OneDrive.

Further reading: macOS Monterey 12.2, macOS 12.2, macOS Monterey, macOS, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
