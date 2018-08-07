At WWDC 2018, Apple unveiled macOS 10.14 Mojave with new features like a dedicated dark mode and an all new Apple News app. It also comes with a redesigned Mac App Store that has a new interface and editorial sections. Now, in the latest beta, an improved Windows Migration Utility tool that makes it easier to transfer all data from Windows laptop to a Mac device, has been spotted. The improved tool lets users transfer not only local data, but also entire accounts along with account data as well.

Spotted first by a Twitter user, and then reported by 9to5Mac, this new and improved tool lets users transfer accounts, contacts, apps, emails, documents, and other third party app data as well. This means all your information and data on apps like Outlook will also be transferred directly, using the new tool. The current Migration Utility tool is able to move local data like documents, but in the latest macOS Mojave 10.14 beta 6 version, the tool can do a lot more.

How to download macOS 10.14 Mojave latest beta version

You can download the latest macOS 10.14 Mojave beta by signing in to the Apple Developer Center. Once signed in, go to the Downloads tab and then scroll down and click on the Download button to begin the downloading process. After that, open your Downloads window and select the macOS Mojave Developer Beta Access Utility and then run the installer by double-clicking the macOSDeveloperBetaAccessUtility.pkg. This will bring the latest macOS beta through the Mac App Store. You'll now just need to click the Update button to download and install the developer beta.

It is recommended to backup your data before beginning the download process. Also, we advise you to install the beta on a secondary device as you may face some glitches due to pre-public release bugs and issues.