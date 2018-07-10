Apple on Monday announced the release of the latest software updates for all of its major operating systems across product categories. These include iOS 11.4.1, watchOS 4.3.2, tvOS 11.4.1, and macOS 10.13.6. Also in the release schedule is the third update for the company's smart speaker - HomePod - in the form of version 11.4.1. All of these updates majorly bring bug fixes, software optimisation, and the odd new feature to Apple's platforms spread across mobiles, tablets, computers, speakers, home entertainment devices, and smartwatches. Let's see what's new in the latest updates rolling out on your devices now.

macOS High Sierra 10.13.6

According to the changelog of the latest update, macOS adds AirPlay 2 multi-room audio support for iTunes. With this update, users can control multiple AirPlay 2-enabled speakers using iTunes on a Mac computer. This is an upgrade from the AirPlay 1 support that iTunes previously had. You can now use the AirPlay menu to group HomePod, Apple TV, and other AirPlay 2-enabled speakers.

Apart from that, the macOS 10.13.6 update fixes an issue that may prevent the Photos app from reading AVCHD media from some cameras. It also claims to fix an issue that prevented some Mail app users from moving a message from Gmail to another email account. macOS Mojave 10.14 is currently in beta.

In order to download the macOS 10.13.6 update, you will have to launch the App Store on your Mac device. Here, look for the latest macOS update from the Updates section. Click on the Download button on the App Store listing and then enter your Apple ID details. Once you have downloaded it, an information window will pop up on the screen. Click on Continue and wait until the update automatically installs.

watchOS 4.3.2

The changelog of the latest watchOS 4.3.2 update, available on all Apple Watch models, is fairly minimal. The roughly 47.7MB update (depends on device) claims to include just improvements and bug fixes. No new major features have been revealed in the update. It can be installed by going into the Watch app on an iPhone and browsing to General > Software Updates. Do note that the update should be installed only while the Apple Watch is placed in its charging dock. Your iPhone needs to be in close proximity to the Apple Watch and you need to be on Wi-Fi. The Apple Watch should restart twice before the update is completely installed, and you need to enter the Watch passcode if prompted, after beginning the update and then follow the prompts from your iPhone. watchOS 5 is currently in beta.

tvOS 11.4.1

As per the changelog for tvOS 11.4.1 that powers the Apple TV range of media players-cum-micro consoles, the software update includes general performance and stability improvements. It can be installed by going into Settings > System > Software Updates on your Apple TV. tvOS 12 is currently in beta.

HomePod 11.4.1

Apple's first smart speaker, HomePod, has received its third software update since launch. Version 11.4.1 brings stability and software improvements to the speaker. While this might not be a substantial upgrade, the previous one brought multi-room audio support and stereo pairing to the HomePod. The smart speaker updates on its own, while users can also choose to manually update via the Home app on their iOS device.