Alongside bringing new iOS, watchOS, and tvOS versions, Apple has released the macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 update for all compatible Mac machines. The new macOS update arrives after a list of beta releases. It has an enhanced support for external GPUs as well as includes features such as Business Chat and new detailed privacy information that comes with a new privacy icon.

The macOS 10.13.4 update has eGPU support to give you an additional power for graphics-demanding tasks. This is mainly useful if you are building new VR content or playing a high-end game on your Mac. However, you need a separate Thunderbolt 3 enclosure and a dedicated video card to experience the enhanced graphics performance. The new addition also adds an eject GPU menu bar button to help you properly eject the external GPU connected to your system.

Apart from the new support for external GPUs, macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 enables communication with businesses via the preloaded Messages app through Business Chat. This feature is limited to the US and is available for a handful of companies at the initial stage.

The macOS 10.13.4 update also fixes graphics corruption issues that affect certain apps on iMac Pro. There is also an ability to jump to the right-most open tab in Safari using Command+9 key combo. For sorting Safari bookmarks by name or URL, there is a Sort By.. option. Apple has also fixed an issue that could prevent web link previews from appearing in Messages and addressed a privacy concern by enabling AutoFilling usernames and passwords only after selecting them in a web form field in Safari. The new update additionally displays warnings in the Safari Smart Search Field when interacting with password or credit card forms on non-encrypted webpages that are using the HTTP protocol. Furthermore, the latest macOS shows the detailed privacy information and the new privacy icon each time when Apple features ask you to use your personal information. These new privacy-related changes are also a part of the new iOS and tvOS updates.

As per the last beta releases, the macOS High Sierra 10.3.4 update has opt-in Messages in the Cloud and a new 'Ink Cloud' wallpaper that debuted on iMac Pro previously. You can check the security update contents of macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 from here.

To download the new macOS 10.13.4, you need to launch the App Store on your Mac device and find the latest macOS update from the Updates section (or directly to this link from a macOS machine). Click the Download button on the App Store listing and then enter your Apple ID credentials in the provided box. Once downloaded, an information window will pop up on your screen. Click on Continue and wait until the update automatically installs on your device.