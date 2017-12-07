Days after fixing the root vulnerability, Apple has now released macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 update for all the compatible Mac machines. The update doesn't include any major new features but has a list of stability and security improvements. The update is available for all Mac machines starting from 2009 that are eligible for macOS High Sierra.

The macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 update improves compatibility with certain third-party USB audio devices and enhances VoiceOver compatibility navigation when viewing PDF documents in Preview. Also, the update improves compatibility of Braille displays with Mail.

In addition to the compatibility improvements, the macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 update includes security tweaks on the hardware and kernel fronts. The update also fixes screen sharing server to omit access to any root files. This comes as an extension to the recent security update that addressed the root vulnerability that was spotted on Mac devices with macOS High Sierra 10.13 and 10.13.1. The vulnerability, as publicised on Twitter last week, was allowing root access to people by typing the word "root" as a username when the machine prompts for security credentials on the login screen.

You can download the macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 directly from Mac App Store. Users are recommended to back up their machines before beginning the update process. Users just need to follow onscreen instructions to install the macOS update.