Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Update Released With Stability, Security Improvements: How to Install

 
07 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Update Released With Stability, Security Improvements: How to Install

Highlights

  • macOS 10.13.2 improves compatibility with third-party USB audio devices
  • New macOS update also improves Braille display compatibility with Mail
  • The update also includes a patch for root vulnerability

Days after fixing the root vulnerability, Apple has now released macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 update for all the compatible Mac machines. The update doesn't include any major new features but has a list of stability and security improvements. The update is available for all Mac machines starting from 2009 that are eligible for macOS High Sierra.

The macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 update improves compatibility with certain third-party USB audio devices and enhances VoiceOver compatibility navigation when viewing PDF documents in Preview. Also, the update improves compatibility of Braille displays with Mail.

In addition to the compatibility improvements, the macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 update includes security tweaks on the hardware and kernel fronts. The update also fixes screen sharing server to omit access to any root files. This comes as an extension to the recent security update that addressed the root vulnerability that was spotted on Mac devices with macOS High Sierra 10.13 and 10.13.1. The vulnerability, as publicised on Twitter last week, was allowing root access to people by typing the word "root" as a username when the machine prompts for security credentials on the login screen.

You can download the macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 directly from Mac App Store. Users are recommended to back up their machines before beginning the update process. Users just need to follow onscreen instructions to install the macOS update.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, macOS, macOS High Sierra, macOS High Sierra 10.13.2, PCs
How to Store Bitcoin Offline in Cold Storage
Facebook’s ‘Did You Know’ Feature Asks Random Questions to Learn About You
Hot Deals
macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Update Released With Stability, Security Improvements: How to Install
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: These Are the Best Deals on Offer
  2. Airtel Rs. 349 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day in New Effort to Beat Jio
  3. Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus With Bezel-Less Design, Large Battery Launched
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Review
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Launch Event: How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Honor 7X vs Redmi 5 Plus vs Xiaomi Mi A1
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 5A First India Sale Today: All You Need to Know
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC Detailed, Built on 10nm Process
  9. Chrome 63 Out Now, Brings Smart Text Selection, Flags Redesign, and More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 'Unlikely' to Be Unveiled at CES: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.