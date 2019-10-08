Apple has finally released macOS 10.15 Catalina. The much-anticipated macOS update, which was announced at WWDC 2019 back in June, was up until now available in beta for testing before its public debut. macOS Catalina brings brand new Apple Music, TV, and Podcasts apps. The release also brings Apple Arcade access to let you download and play high-end, premium games at a single monthly subscription, with the games also playable on iPad and iPhone. macOS Catalina also marks the debut of Catalyst, which allows developers to easily bring their iPad apps to the app. Do note that macOS Catalina drops support for 32-bit apps, which means some of your favourite apps may stop running, so you are advised to check which apps will no longer be compatible before you install the latest OS.

macOS Catalina compatibility

As Apple announced at WWDC 2019, macOS Catalina is designed for Mac machines launched in 2012 and later. This means, in simpler words, if you have a Mac machine running macOS 10.14 Mojave, it is compatible with the latest macOS version. The full list of macOS Catalina compatible devices is available below:

iMac (2012) and later

MacBook Air (2012) and later

MacBook (2015) and later

iMac Pro (2017) and later

MacBook Pro (2012) and later

Mac Pro (2013) and later

Mac mini (2012) and later

How to download and install macOS Catalina

Before getting started with the macOS 10.15 Catalina download process, it is recommended to back up your existing data and free up some space for the upgrade. It is also worth noting here that since macOS Catalina has dropped support for 32-bit apps, you should begin its download after making sure that your system doesn't have any important 32-bit apps.

macOS Catalina Is Dropping Support for 32-Bit Apps: How to Check Which Mac Apps Will Stop Working

Although Apple seeds macOS updates automatically, if you've disabled that option, you can manually check the update availability on your Mac by going to System Preferences > Software Update after going into the Apple menu from the top-left corner of your screen. You can also find the update by visiting the About This Mac option from the Apple menu and then clicking the Software Update button.

Alternatively, you can download macOS Catalina directly from the Mac App Store.

MacBook, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air users are advised to have sufficient battery charge or plug in the power adapter to begin the update process. Also, all users should have a reliable Internet connection to download the update package smoothly without any hiccups.

macOS Catalina: What's new

Apple calls macOS Catalina as the "world's most advanced desktop operating system" with a list of new features, apps, and changes over macOS 10.14 Mojave. The operating system replaces iTunes with Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV apps. There is also the Sidecar feature to help you use your iPad as a second display or a high-precision input device along with your Mac desktop. Further, you have been provided with an enhanced Voice Control that allows you to control your Mac machine using your voice.

macOS 10.15 Catalina brings a Sidecar feature to make your iPad a second display or input device

On the security front, macOS Catalina includes an updated Gatekeeper that checks all apps for known security issues. There are also new data protections to secure user documents from third-party apps. Further, Apple has preloaded the new Find My app, which is also available on iOS 13 and iPadOS, to let you locate your lost or stolen Apple device.

The macOS Catalina update also brings the Screen Time feature, which debuted on iPhone and iPad models through iOS 12 last year. It provides insights on how much time you spend in apps and on websites. There are also tools to help you cut your time spent on the system.

At the WWDC, Apple announced new APIs and developer tools that are meant to bring various iPad apps to the Mac. There are also upgraded Photos, Mail, and Reminders apps. Similarly, the update brings an all-new Safari that works with Siri Suggestions. You'll also get Apple Arcade in the updated Mac App Store to let you download premium games at a single subscription price of Rs. 99 in India ($4.99 in the US).