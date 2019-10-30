Apple has released new versions of macOS Catalina and watchOS in the form of macOS Catalina 10.15.1 and watchOS 6.1, respectively. Both are minor updates and bring AirPods Pro to Apple Watch owners as well as Mac computers. Additionally, watchOS 6.1 brings watchOS support for Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 owners as they didn't get the original watchOS 6 update. Notably, this is first update for Apple Watch Series 3, 4, and 5 owners that they can install directly from within the watch.

According to Apple, watchOS 6.1 update include improvements and bug fixes as well as 20 security enhancements. You can find out the details of the security fixes on Apple website. As mentioned, the update also brings AirPods Pro support for all Apple Watch models.

While Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 owners can head over to the Watch app on their iPhone to update the software, whereas the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 owners can either use their iPhone to install the update or directly go to Settings > General > Software Update on their Apple Watch.

Unlike watchOS 6, macOS Catalina 10.15.1 is a slightly bigger update and not only brings AirPods Pro support for Mac, but also includes over 70 new or updated emojis as well as new Siri privacy settings, and support for HomeKit Secure Video and HomeKit enabled routers. Additionally, there are several bug and security fixes on board. You can find the complete changelog on Apple website.

Mac users can head over to System Preferences on their computer to install the new update. If you are yet to move to Catalina and are planning to update, MacBook (Early 2015 or newer), MacBook Air (Mid 2012 or newer), MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer), Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer), iMac (Late 2012 or newer), iMac Pro (2017), and Mac Pro (Late 2013 or newer) are compatible with macOS Catalina.