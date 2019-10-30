Technology News
loading

macOS Catalina 10.15.1, watchOS 6.1 Updates Now Available: How to Download, Install

watchOS 6.1 update includes 20 security fixes as well as other improvements.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 14:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
macOS Catalina 10.15.1, watchOS 6.1 Updates Now Available: How to Download, Install

macOS 10.15.1 update can be installed by going to System Preferences on Mac

Highlights
  • macOS 10.15.1 update includes dozens of new or updated emojis
  • watchOS 6.1 can be installed directly on Apple Watch Series 3, 4, 5
  • Both updates are now available for all compatible users

Apple has released new versions of macOS Catalina and watchOS in the form of macOS Catalina 10.15.1 and watchOS 6.1, respectively. Both are minor updates and bring AirPods Pro to Apple Watch owners as well as Mac computers. Additionally, watchOS 6.1 brings watchOS support for Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 owners as they didn't get the original watchOS 6 update. Notably, this is first update for Apple Watch Series 3, 4, and 5 owners that they can install directly from within the watch.

According to Apple, watchOS 6.1 update include improvements and bug fixes as well as 20 security enhancements. You can find out the details of the security fixes on Apple website. As mentioned, the update also brings AirPods Pro support for all Apple Watch models.

While Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 owners can head over to the Watch app on their iPhone to update the software, whereas the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 owners can either use their iPhone to install the update or directly go to Settings > General > Software Update on their Apple Watch.

Unlike watchOS 6, macOS Catalina 10.15.1 is a slightly bigger update and not only brings AirPods Pro support for Mac, but also includes over 70 new or updated emojis as well as new Siri privacy settings, and support for HomeKit Secure Video and HomeKit enabled routers. Additionally, there are several bug and security fixes on board. You can find the complete changelog on Apple website.

Mac users can head over to System Preferences on their computer to install the new update. If you are yet to move to Catalina and are planning to update, MacBook (Early 2015 or newer), MacBook Air (Mid 2012 or newer), MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer), Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer), iMac (Late 2012 or newer), iMac Pro (2017), and Mac Pro (Late 2013 or newer) are compatible with macOS Catalina.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: macOS Catalina 10.15.1, watchOS 6, Apple, Apple Watch
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
EA, Valve Partner to Bring Games, EA Access to Steam
Honor Smartphones
macOS Catalina 10.15.1, watchOS 6.1 Updates Now Available: How to Download, Install
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  2. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  3. Mi TV 4X 50 Review
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. Samsung's Next Foldable Phone May Look Like This
  6. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Kuo
  7. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India: Reports
  8. Google Messages Brings RCS-Based Chat Experience to India: How to Get It
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  10. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnitemares Halloween Event in Fortnite Brings Storm King Limited Time Mode, New Skins, and More
  2. Huawei Nova 6 Spotted on 3C With 40W Fast Charger, Render Leak Suggests Dual Hole-Punch Display
  3. macOS Catalina 10.15.1, watchOS 6.1 Updates Now Available: How to Download, Install
  4. EA, Valve Partner to Bring Games, EA Access to Steam
  5. Sony Logs Record Q2 Profit on Robust Sales of Image Sensors for Smartphones
  6. Netflix India Announces YouTube Sketch Comedy Talk Show, The Brand New Show
  7. Samsung Daily Content Discovery Platform Replaces Bixby Home, Rollout Begins Next Month
  8. Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro Rugged Phone With MIL-STD-810G Build, 4,500mAh Removable Battery Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion With 10th Gen Intel Core Processor, QLED Display, Wireless PowerShare Launched
  10. Sony PlayStation Vue Streaming Service to Shut Down in January, Company Cites Competition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.