macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update Now Available: How to Download, Install

macOS Big Sur 11.1 update adds support for AirPods Max over-ear headphones

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 December 2020 16:26 IST
macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update Now Available: How to Download, Install

Photo Credit: Apple

macOS Big Sur update brings Apple ProRAW photo editing to Photos app

Highlights
  • macOS Big Sur 11.1 update brings Apple News widgets
  • It also enables full-screen iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1
  • macOS Big Sur 11.1 update brings dedicated tab for Apple TV+

macOS Big Sur 11.1 update has been released by Apple, a month after the official launch of the new macOS Big Sur. The update adds support for AirPods Max – the recently-launched over-ear headphones. It also brings App Store privacy labels and Apple News widgets, as well as a refreshed Photos app that will now allow users to edit Apple ProRAW photos. From now on, air quality health recommendations will be provided in Weather and Siri for countries including India, the UK, and the US.

macOS Big Sur 11.1 changelog

The macOS Big Sur 11.1 update is the biggest one since Apple launched macOS 11 Big Sur to users last month. It brought a redesigned interface, an updated menu bar that is more translucent than ever, full-height sidebars, redesigned Dock with updated app icons, and an updated Control Center. The latest update brings bug fixes for Mac, and introduces support for AirPods Max, TV app enhancements, and privacy information on the App Store.

As mentioned, macOS Big Sur 11.1 update will allow compatible machines to connect the recently-launched Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones, that offer high-fidelity audio for rich sound. There is also a new Apple TV+ tab and search operations has been enhanced so that users can browse by categories such as genre.

The next big refresh in macOS Big Sur 11.1 update is related to Apple News. Apple News widgets are now available in Notification Center. Changes in App Store include a new privacy information section on App Store pages. This section also has a developer-reported summary of the app's privacy practices. Furthermore, there are new window options for iPhone and iPad apps on Apple Mac machines with M1 chip. These window options let users switch between landscape and portrait orientations or expand a window to fill the entire screen, as per the changelog.

The macOS Big Sur 11.1 update also brings new capability in Photos app. Users will now be able to edit Apple ProRAW photos in the app itself. Furthermore, Air Quality health recommendations will be provided in Siri for countries like Germany, India, Mexico, the UK, and the US at certain air quality levels. The feature is available in Maps and Siri for locations in China as well.

How to install to macOS Big Sur 11.1 update

Those who are already running macOS Big Sur can update their Mac machines to macOS Big Sur 11.1 version by heading to the Software Update menu in the System Preferences app. Though Apple normally sends macOS updates automatically, if you haven't installed the macOS yet, you can go to System Preferences > Software Update after going into the Apple menu from the top-left corner of the screen. Other ways include visiting the About This Mac option from the Apple menu and then clicking the Software Update button. macOS Big Sur can also be downloaded directly from the Mac App Store.

macOS Big Sur compatibility

Since macOS Big Sur is compatible with MacBook (2015 and later models), MacBook Air (2013 and later models), MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later models), Mac mini (2014 and later models), iMac (2014 and later models), iMac Pro (2017 and later models) and Mac Pro (2013 and later models), the macOS Big Sur 11.1 can be installed on these machines as well.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Apple, macOS Big Sur, macOS Big Sur Update, macOS Big Sur 11.1
macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update Now Available: How to Download, Install
