macOS 10.15's Anticipated New Apple TV, Music Apps Detailed in Leaked Screenshots

Apple is expected to introduce a number of new apps in macOS 10.15.

Updated: 30 May 2019 13:17 IST
macOS 10.15's Anticipated New Apple TV, Music Apps Detailed in Leaked Screenshots

Photo Credit: 9to5Mac

macOS 10.15 will bring the new Apple TV and Music apps

Highlights
  • macOS 10.15 is expected to be announced at WWDC 2019
  • Apple is expected to ship new apps with the macOS 10.15
  • WWDC 2019 keynote is scheduled for June 3, 2019

Apple is expected to announce the next major updates for macOS and iOS at next week's WWDC 2019 keynote. The annual developer conference is a highly anticipated event as it offers a glimpse into what's coming later during the year. Just yesterday, we saw leaked iOS 13 screenshots that revealed some key upcoming features. Today, alleged screenshots of Apple TV and Music apps for macOS 10.15 have been leaked online ahead of WWDC.

macOS 10.15 is expected to introduce new Apple TV and Music apps. The leaked screenshots, shared by 9to5Mac, reveal two distinct apps with an iTunes-like design. The final design may end up looking completely different though.

The leaked screenshots show a left menu bar with separate sections for Apple Music and Library. Users will be able to browse music on the new Music app under different categories. The top part of the app handles music playback control.

The new Music app for macOS 10.15 will be able to synchronise users' iPhone and iPod devices, just like in iTunes, the screenshots show. The search bar now resides on the sidebar. The app's design leaves a lot of room for the actual content.

On the other hand, the new Apple TV app also carries a similar left menu with the Library taking the most important position at the top. Users will be able to browse from Recently Added, Movies, TV Shows, and Downloaded categories. The app will also let users browse content from different genres, according to the leaked screenshot.

Besides these new apps, Apple's upcoming macOS 10.15 is also expected to include a couple of the company's iPad apps. Apple is also expected to add Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts integration, new Reminders app, and other upgrades to the new edition of macOS this year.

WWDC 2019 is set to kick off from June 3, 2019. Apple is expected to announce iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6, and an updated tvOS. Make sure you stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for our live coverage from this year's WWDC keynote.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

macOS 10.15's Anticipated New Apple TV, Music Apps Detailed in Leaked Screenshots
