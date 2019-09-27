Technology News
loading

macOS Catalina May Debut as Early as October 4, Suggests Apple Website

Apple's Danish website has suggested the macOS Catalina release date. The company had earlier said it will reach public this fall.

By | Updated: 27 September 2019 18:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
macOS Catalina May Debut as Early as October 4, Suggests Apple Website

macOS Catalina was unveiled at WWDC 2019 back in June

Highlights
  • Apple hasn't yet revealed the release date of macOS Catalina
  • It has a trend of launching new Mac platforms on Monday or Tuesday
  • Apple Arcade is already available to Apple devices, except Mac machines

Apple seems to be in plans to release macOS 10.15 Catalina, the next version of macOS, as early as October 4. While the Cupertino company hasn't yet revealed the release of macOS Catalina through its formal channels, the Apple website is found to suggest that the new platform would hit Mac devices next week. The macOS Catalina update was announced at WWDC 2019 back in June, and it's so far available in beta for early testing before its public debut. Apple is set to offer various new features as well as performance enhancements through the new macOS release.

At WWDC 2019 in June, Apple announced that macOS 10.15 Catalina will reach the public this Fall. The company hasn't made any further announcements around the release date of the new operating system since then.

macOS Catalina release date

However, as first spotted by MacRumors, the Danish version of the Apple website has suggested that the macOS Catalina update could reach your Mac machine on October 4.

While Apple updated its Danish site at the time of filing this story, its cached version still shows the October 4 reference. The cached version of the macOS Catalina page of the Apple site underlines that Apple Arcade will be available in the Mac App Store starting October 4. It is important to mention that the subscription-based service is already available to iPhone and iPod touch users through iOS 13, iPad users via iPadOS, and Apple TV viewers through tvOS 13.

"Exceptional gameplay. Find it in the App Store from October 4," reads the translated version of the Apple Arcade release date on Mac devices.

macos catalina release date apple macOS Catalina

macOS 10.15 Catalina release date has been suggested in Denmark
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Apple Arcade is expected to debut on the Mac ecosystem alongside macOS Catalina -- just as how it went live on other Apple devices through the release of iOS 13, iPadOS, and tvOS 13 recently. It is, thus, safe to presume that the company would release the new platform on the date it is launching the gaming-focussed service.

Having said that, historical records show that Apple has a trend of releasing new macOS versions either on Monday or Tuesday. The last major release, which was the macOS 10.14 Mojave, was launched on Tuesday, September 25 last year. Therefore, it is likely that Apple could bring macOS Catalina earlier in the week and then launch Apple Arcade on October 4.

The release date has certainly been spotted in Denmark. Nevertheless, Apple has a record of bringing new operating systems at the same time across the globe.

If we consider the updated website, Apple may bring macOS Catalina sometime later in the month of October. The company, however, has already brought new software updates to all its devices, except Mac computers. Thus, it looks like a high time to bring the latest experience for the Mac as early as possible.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: macOS 10.15 Catalina, macOS Catalina, Apple, macOS, Mac
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
YouTube's New Initiative to Support Women Creators in India
25 Android Apps With 2.1 Million Downloads Removed From Google Play Due to Adware: Symantec
Honor Smartphones
macOS Catalina May Debut as Early as October 4, Suggests Apple Website
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 29 Malicious Apps Discovered in Google Play Store
  2. Netflix’s Bard of Blood Is Bad, and Shah Rukh Khan Should Feel Bad
  3. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India Slashed for Amazon Sale
  5. Watch a Black Hole Rip Apart an Unfortunate Star in NASA Video
  6. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  7. OnePlus 7T Review
  8. Apple Watch Series 5 to Go on Sale in India Today: What You Need to Know
  9. Redmi 8A Pro May Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi India Site Listing Tips
  10. OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro With 4K QLED Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. macOS Catalina May Debut as Early as October 4, Suggests Apple Website
  2. Google Marks Its 21st Birthday With a Doodle: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Says All Future Phones to Sport Fluid Display Tech, OnePlus Pay to Launch in 2020
  4. 25 Android Apps With 2.1 Million Downloads Removed From Google Play Due to Adware: Symantec
  5. YouTube's New Initiative to Support Women Creators in India
  6. Social Media Platforms to Follow 'Code of Ethics' in All Future Elections: EC
  7. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  8. Facebook Wins Dismissal of Investor Lawsuit Over Privacy Breach
  9. Oppo Reno 2F With Quad Rear Cameras to Go on Sale in India Starting October 4, Pre-Bookings to Begin From Tomorrow
  10. Samsung Frame QLED TV Price in India Cut to Rs. 84,990 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.