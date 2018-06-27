Just a day after bringing the first iOS 12 public beta, Apple has now released the first public beta of macOS 10.14 Mojave. The latest move enables Mac users to experience the new software. Unlike the previous beta release that was exclusive to members of the Apple Developer Program, which entails an annual charge of $99 (approximately Rs. 6,750), the new release is available for free download to all users who don't have a developer account. The first macOS 10.14 Mojave public beta includes the dedicated Dark Mode and the all-new Mac App Store that Apple showcased at its WWDC earlier this month. It is compatible with all Mac devices introduced in mid-2012 or later, 2010 and 2012 Mac Pro models with recommended Metal-capable graphics cards.

Once installed, the first macOS 10.14 Mojave public beta brings all the changes that were touted at this year's WWDC. This means it has the Dark Mode that is inspired by the desert at night, upgraded Finder with an all-new Gallery View, and Group FaceTime support among other new changes. Additionally, there is the revamped Mac App Store that has a new look and rich editorial content - similar to the existing iOS App Store. The upgraded Mac App Store includes a Discover tab that lists in-depth editorials about the best Mac Apps through stories and collections. The Discover tab also shows the most popular apps with top charts. Also, it includes videos that autoplay to give dynamic app previews. There is also a feature called Desktop Stacks that organise desktops by automatically stacking files into neat groups based on file types. The feature can additionally be customised to sort the clutter based on file attributes such as date and tags.

In addition to the all-new features, macOS Mojave includes a bunch of new apps, including News, Stocks, Voice Memos, and Home. There is also Group FaceTime support that is also a part of the first iOS 12 public beta. It lets you video chat with multiple people at once. Furthermore, there is an upgraded Web browsing experience through the new Safari browser that includes an enhanced Intelligent Tracking Prevention to help users block social media "Like" or "Share" buttons and comment widgets from tracking them without their explicit permission. The browser also has received the abilities to automatically create, autofill, and store strong passwords at the time when users create a new online account. Likewise, it is touted to flag reused passwords to protect online presence of users.

How to download first macOS 10.14 Movaje public beta

To begin with macOS 10.14 Mojave public beta, you need to enrol in the Apple Beta Software Program using your Apple ID. Apple has provided an FAQ section to answer all the common queries related to the programme. After you finish the signing up for the Apple Beta Software Program, you'll be able to download and install the public beta by going to the macOS Mojave beta page on the Mac App Store. You need to restart your system after completing the download and installation process

It is recommended to backup your data before beginning the download process. Also, we advise you to install the public beta on a secondary device as you may face some glitches due to pre-public release bugs and issues.

That being said, Apple is expected to release the public release of macOS 10.14 Mojave sometime in September. That public release will likely to address all the major bugs emerge in the initial public beta versions.