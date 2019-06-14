Technology News

MacBook Series Getting New Models Soon, Registrations Suggest

In the past, release of several Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods models followed EEC registrations.

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 16:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
MacBook Series Getting New Models Soon, Registrations Suggest

After refreshing its MacBook Pro lineup earlier this month, Apple appears to be readying the launch of new "portable" computers, according to registration of new Mac models in the Eurasian Economic Commission uncovered by MacRumors. Registration in the Eurasian Economic Commission generally precede the release of new Apple products.

In the past, release of several Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods models followed such registrations, MacRumors reported.

According to the new listings, Apple on Thursday registered seven unreleased Mac models including A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251.

As they are described as "portable" computers, the new models appear to be notebooks, added the report.

Apple earlier this month updated its MacBook Pro with 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors, bringing eight cores to the computer and making it the fastest MacBook ever.

This was the first time the iPhone-maker added eight cores to MacBook Pro models to allow the devices to perform twice as fast as a quad-core MacBook Pro and 40 percent better than a 6-core MacBook Pro.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Macbook
Lava Z62 With Full View Display, 3380mAh Battery, TV Exchange Offer Launched in India: Price, Specifications
TRAI Gives Telcos September 30 Deadline for Revised MNP Norms
Honor Smartphones
MacBook Series Getting New Models Soon, Registrations Suggest
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. JVC Launches Six New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499
  2. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  3. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Goes on Open Sale in India at Rs. 1,299
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4 Launch Dates Tipped
  5. Uber Rides Get Cheaper With New Bajaj Qute Car on UberXS
  6. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  7. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  8. Poco Launcher 2.0 Now Available in Beta With a More Refined Look
  9. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released on GitHub
  10. Mi 9T Is a Rebranded Redmi K20: All You Need to Know
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.