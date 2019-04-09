TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revised his MacBook Pro and iPad predictions to now claim that Apple is working on a new 15-inch to 17-inch MachBook Pro and a new 10-inch to 12-inch iPad. The new MacBook Pro will not release before 2021, and the new iPad will also see a release either in the first quarter of 2021 or the second quarter of 2021. His earlier claim of a 31.6-inch 6K Apple Display scheduled to launch in Q2 or Q3 of 2019, still remains intact.

Ming-Chi Kuo's new investor note, reported by Economic Daily News and MoneyDJ, suggests that Apple will release a new 15-inch to 17-inch MacBook Pro in H1 2021. In the note shared in February, Kuo said that Apple will release a new MacBook Pro between 16-inches and 16.5-inches with an all-new design.

In the revised note, Kuo says that Apple will release a new 10-inch to 12-inch iPad in either the first quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2021. Earlier, he said that Apple will release two new iPad Pro models this year with upgraded processors. He also said that the new iPad mini will see a processor upgrade.

The report states that the rumoured 31.6-inch 6K Apple Display is still predicted to launch in Q2 or Q3 of this year. The 6K Apple Display is reported to feature a Mini LED-like backlight design, amplifying the picture quality by many fold, and increasing the production of Mini LED chips in the future.

However, the MacBook Pro and new iPad won't see the light of the day till next year, or maybe even after that. Apple is instead, now rumoured to launch a modular Mac Pro in 2019, but there's no mention of it in Kuo's latest note.

In February, Kuo also suggested that the three iPhones will support wireless reverse charging or bilateral charging, retain the Lightning port and the screen sizes. He also said that the ECG function of the Apple Watch Series 4 will reach new countries this year. Kuo also predicted the launch of the AirPower wireless charging mat in the first half of 2019, but Apple has now officially pulled the plug on that product.