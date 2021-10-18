MacBook Pro models are largely anticipated to launch at Apple's dedicated event later today. The new MacBook Pro variants are likely to come in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes and have thin bezels surrounding the display. A fresh rumour hints that the MacBook Pro bezels will be so thin that Apple may have to introduce a notch to house the webcam and other sensors. There is also a new report that suggests the MacBook Pro models may be powered by new Apple chips that are likely to be called M1 Pro and M1 Max.

Fresh information of the new MacBook Pro models has leaked via Chinese tipster TiAmo on Weibo. The tipster claims the laptop will have a slight notch on the top portion of the display, in the centre. The notch is apparently a size ‘similar to the iPhone 12'. This notch is reported to house a 1080p webcam, a True Tone sensor, and a microphone. MacRumors even made concept renders based on the notched-display leaks.

Tipster DuanRui claims that this could only be a joke and nothing else. Renders leaked by Apple Tomorrow shows no notch, squarish edges, and ports on the right edges.

In the latest PowerOn newsletter, Mark Gurman reports that Apple may be introducing new chipsets on the new Mac models. A Mac developer has informed Gurman that the chips will be named M1 Pro and M1 Max. But he adds that there is a possibility of Apple not taking this approach as it may introduce a confusing naming scheme. Gurman adds that the Apple M1 Pro may integrate a 16-core GPU and the M1 Max may have a 32-core GPU.

Gurman adds that the 14-inch MacBook Pro likely to be a replacement for the higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro, while a lower-end 13-inch MacBook Pro will stick around. HDMI and SD card ports are likely to make a comeback.

Past leaks claim the AirPods may also launch alongside the new MacBook Pro models. The launch event is scheduled for 10.30pm IST today, and the base model of the MacBook Pro is likely to get 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, an upgraded 1080p webcam, and a new charging brick. The new MacBook Pro models are likely to feature a Mini-LED display with 120Hz refresh rate.