MacBook Pro, MacBook Air With Scissor Keyboards to Launch in Q2 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo

Kuo did not comment on the size of the new MacBook Pro, but he is possibly referring to the 14-inch model.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 13 March 2020 19:32 IST
Highlights
  • Kuo did not comment on the size of the new MacBook Pro
  • 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Air both use the butterfly-switch mechanism
  • Additionally, Apple is planning to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone maker is planning to release new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020.

Kuo did not comment on the size of the new MacBook Pro, but he is possibly referring to the 14-inch model that he has previously mentioned given that the 16-inch MacBook Pro was only released four months ago, Mac Rumors reported recently.

As per the report, Kuo also expects the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models to have various cost optimisations, but he said users will not notice any difference.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Air both still use the butterfly-switch mechanism, ones that have known to have high failure rates, which prompted Apple to initiate a free repair program worldwide in 2018.

Additionally, Apple is planning to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and multiple notebook models with Mini-LED backlit displays by the end of 2020.

Kuo had earlier mentioned that the company is developing six products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021 -- 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad mini, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Earlier, Kuo had revealed that the iPhone maker was expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020.

Further reading: MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple
