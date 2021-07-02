Technology News
  MacBook Pro Next Gen Models With Mini LED Display, Apple Silicon to Launch in September: Report

MacBook Pro Next-Gen Models With Mini-LED Display, Apple Silicon to Launch in September: Report

Apple will reportedly start shipping these new MacBook Pro models in October.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 July 2021 10:56 IST
MacBook Pro Next-Gen Models With Mini-LED Display, Apple Silicon to Launch in September: Report

MacBook Pro models may come in two display sizes – 14-inch and 16-inch

Highlights
  • MacBook Pro models may be powered by M1X chipset
  • Apple is transitioning from Intel chips to ARM-based Apple Silicon
  • MacBook Pro models are expected to lose the touch bar

Apple is reported to be working on new MacBook Pro models for a launch later this year. The new models will be powered by Apple Silicon, just like the previously launched MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac. These new MacBook Pro models are expected to launch sometime in September and may come in two display options. These laptops are also reported to feature mini-LED display panels. Apple is in the process of transitioning all its devices from Intel chips to Apple Silicon.

DigiTimes reports that Apple will launch new MacBook Pro models in September this year, and shipping is expected to begin sometime in October. These laptops are expected to come in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes and feature mini-LED technology.

As per previous reports, the new MacBook Pro models are said to have a flat-edged design and will lose the Touch Bar on the keyboard. The laptop may be powered by the Apple M1X processor, that is expected to greatly outpace the performance and capabilities of the current M1 chips. They'll have a redesigned chassis, magnetic MagSafe charger and more ports for connecting external drives and devices. Apple is also bringing back the HDMI port and SD card slot, which it nixed in previous versions, sparking criticism from photographers.

The next-gen MacBook Pro models were largely anticipated to launch at WWDC 2021, but that didn't happen. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman then predicted that the new MacBook Pro models may launch in the summer, however this new report claims that the MacBook Pro models may come alongside the iPhone 13 range in September.

The iPhone 13 series is likely to include four models this time around – iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All the phones will include the latest processor from Apple, see slight upgrades in camera, and broader mmWave support in more countries.

Apple, MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
MacBook Pro Next-Gen Models With Mini-LED Display, Apple Silicon to Launch in September: Report
