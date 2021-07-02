Apple is reported to be working on new MacBook Pro models for a launch later this year. The new models will be powered by Apple Silicon, just like the previously launched MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac. These new MacBook Pro models are expected to launch sometime in September and may come in two display options. These laptops are also reported to feature mini-LED display panels. Apple is in the process of transitioning all its devices from Intel chips to Apple Silicon.

DigiTimes reports that Apple will launch new MacBook Pro models in September this year, and shipping is expected to begin sometime in October. These laptops are expected to come in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes and feature mini-LED technology.

As per previous reports, the new MacBook Pro models are said to have a flat-edged design and will lose the Touch Bar on the keyboard. The laptop may be powered by the Apple M1X processor, that is expected to greatly outpace the performance and capabilities of the current M1 chips. They'll have a redesigned chassis, magnetic MagSafe charger and more ports for connecting external drives and devices. Apple is also bringing back the HDMI port and SD card slot, which it nixed in previous versions, sparking criticism from photographers.

The next-gen MacBook Pro models were largely anticipated to launch at WWDC 2021, but that didn't happen. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman then predicted that the new MacBook Pro models may launch in the summer, however this new report claims that the MacBook Pro models may come alongside the iPhone 13 range in September.

The iPhone 13 series is likely to include four models this time around – iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All the phones will include the latest processor from Apple, see slight upgrades in camera, and broader mmWave support in more countries.