Technology News
loading

Faulty MacBook Pro Laptops Revive Fears of Battery Fire

Around 432,000 potentially affected MacBook Pro units were sold in the US and 26,000 in Canada.

By | Updated: 26 August 2019 13:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Faulty MacBook Pro Laptops Revive Fears of Battery Fire

With several international airlines banning some older models of Apple's flagship laptop MacBook Pro in both check-in or hand luggage, including in India, fears of battery fire have returned to haunt users of the device.

In June, Apple announced a voluntary recall of its faulty 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there's a chance that the devices sold between September 2015 and February 2017 could overheat and potentially cause fires.

The iPhone-maker reportedly said it had received 26 reports of the laptop's battery overheating, with as many as five consumers reporting minor burns and one suffering from smoke inhalation.

Nearly 432,000 potentially affected MacBook Pro units were sold in the US and 26,000 in Canada.

Apple issued a similar replacement programme last year for the latest 13-inch Pros over issues related to battery expansion.

In 2016, battery fires in Samsung's flagship smartphone Galaxy Note 7 caused the firm operating losses of some KRW 6.1 trillion ($5 billion).

Galaxy Note 7 "launched in August 2016 amid much fanfare" was poised to be in direct competition with the Apple flagship iPhone 7 and Google flagship Pixel.

However, batteries started exploding and devices caught fire while charging, forcing the South Korean giant to recall 2.5 million units worldwide in September.

The company encouraged Note 7 owners to swap their devices with new ones, but the replacement Note 7 devices too caught fire, leading to production being stalled in October. The Galaxy Note 7 device finally landed up in the junkyard.

Samsung Electronics acknowledged that faulty battery caused its flagship Galaxy Note 7 to catch fire, after discontinuing the fire-prone device.

A mix of thin separators between the positive and negative layers, abnormal squeeze in battery corners, abnormal bump in battery surface and absent insulating tape caused the Note 7s to explode and set on fire.

MacBook Pro owners can use their laptop's serial number to check on Apple's website if the product is affected by the recall.

The recall does not affect other units or Mac notebooks, says Apple.

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also banned the affected laptops on all flights.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, MacBook Pro
Oppo Reno 2 Video Teasers Reveal Colour Options, More Details Ahead of Launch
Honor Smartphones
Faulty MacBook Pro Laptops Revive Fears of Battery Fire
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Nest Hub Smart Display Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale Kicks Off: What You Should Know
  3. OnePlus 7T Leak Reveals Circular Triple Camera Module, Waterdrop Notch
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Mi A3 to Go on Sale Next in India on August 27 via Amazon, Mi.com
  6. Kit Harington Cast as Black Knight in Marvel’s The Eternals
  7. Redmi Note 8 Teased to Sport 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  8. Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30s With 48-Megapixel Camera Said to Launch Next Month
  10. Redmi Note 8 Series Pre-Registrations Cross 1 Million Mark
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 2 Video Teasers Reveal Colour Options, More Details Ahead of Launch
  2. Faulty MacBook Pro Laptops Revive Fears of Battery Fire
  3. Dwayne Johnson-Led Ballers Season 5, Episode 1 Now Streaming on Hotstar in India
  4. OnePlus 7T Leaked Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras in Circular Module, Waterdrop Notch
  5. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale Kicks Off With Discounts, Offers Vivo Z1 Pro, Asus 5Z, Other Popular Smartphones
  6. Breaking Bad Sequel Movie Headed to Netflix in October
  7. NASA Investigating What May Be the First Crime in Space: Report
  8. The Suicide Squad Casts Nathan Fillion, Reuniting Him With Director James Gunn: Report
  9. Redmi Note 8 Latest Teasers Confirm Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras With 48-Megapixel Main Sensor
  10. Gaganyaan: Russia May Supply Critical Components to India's Human Space Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.