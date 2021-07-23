Apple is scheduled to release new MacBook Pro later this year, and a new report seems to corroborate that claim. The next-gen MacBook Pro is expected to launch in the third quarter of this year, presumably sometime between September and November. This MacBook Pro will come with a Mini-LED display, a new technology that relies on thousands of backlit small LEDs to offer higher contrast ratios and deeper blacks. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo separately reports that a MacBook Air with Mini-LED display is also in the works.

Kuo's investor note was accessed by 9to5Mac and it says that the MacBook Air with Mini-LED display will launch sometime in mid-2022. This could mean that Apple may launch it during WWDC 2022 or even during its spring event. The analyst says that the next-gen MacBook Air will reportedly come with Mini-LED display technology and may come with a display size of 13.3-inch. Kuo had earlier mentioned of a MacBook Air launch for 2022, but didn't detail on a specific schedule. The next-year's MacBook Air is also expected to see a design refresh and integrate Apple's M2 chip as well.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports in his Power On newsletter, accessed by 9to5Mac, that the most premium MacBook range by Apple will launch sometime between September and November this year. The report says that the MacBook Pro model will also come with Mini-LED display. This falls in line with what Kuo had reported earlier on MacBook Pro launching in the third quarter of this year. In the newsletter, Gurman says, “These new MacBooks were supposed to launch earlier, but complications around the new Mini-LED display have held up production.”

Previous reports indicate that the new MacBook Pro models launching in September are expected to come in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes and may be powered by the Apple M1X processor. The M1X chip is expected to greatly outpace the performance and capabilities of the current M1 chips.

Leaks indicate that the next-gen MacBook Pro models may have a redesigned chassis, magnetic MagSafe charger, and more ports for connecting external drives and devices. Apple may also be bringing back the HDMI port and SD card slot.