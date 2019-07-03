Technology News
loading

MacBook Pro 13-Inch Model Refresh Spotted on US FCC: Report

The model was earlier spotted in Eurasian Economic Commission database.

By | Updated: 3 July 2019 18:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
MacBook Pro 13-Inch Model Refresh Spotted on US FCC: Report

The last time Apple had refreshed the 13-inch non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro was back in 2017

Highlights
  • The FCC listing has now been removed
  • The listing had shown similar dimensions to the current model
  • Apple is yet to officially say anything about the upgraded version

Apple reportedly seems to be planning to refresh its 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop. An unreleased 13-inch MacBook recently popped up in US regulator FCC's database with model number A2159. Although FCC has since removed the listing, the device is believed to be the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro model without a Touch Bar, given Apple has already refreshed the Touch Bar model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro earlier this year. Also, the power rating of the unannounced 13-inch MacBook model matches with the current power rating of the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

According to a report by MacRumors, the A2159 MacBook model was also sighted in a recent batch of unreleased MacBook models that were spotted in Eurasian Economic Commission database. Sightings in both FCC and Eurasia databases hint at an impending launch. So, it is possible that we might soon see the debut of an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar. The last time Apple refreshed the 13-inch non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro was back in 2017.

Apart from the power rating 20.3V - 3A Max, which is equivalent to 61W, the FCC listing also include the dimensions (212.4x304.1x15.6mm) and screen size of the unreleased MacBook model. These dimensions are almost same as the current 13-inch MacBook Pro, except for the height, which is lower at 14.9mm compared to the existing model.

It is still unclear what kind of upgrades we can expect to see in the new model, but hopefully, we won't have to wait for long as the company will soon make it official.

In other upcoming MacBook models, Apple is also rumoured to be bringing an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro model later this year. It is believed to be coming in September and will reportedly pack a display panel from LG with a resolution 3072x1920 pixels.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple MacBook Pro, Apple A2159, Apple
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Premium Smartphone Users Look to Replace Their Devices Faster Than OnePlus Users: Counterpoint India Survey
D2h Offers HD Set-Top Box Along With 1-Month Platinum HD Combo Subscription at Rs. 1,799
Honor Smartphones
MacBook Pro 13-Inch Model Refresh Spotted on US FCC: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Z1 Pro Review
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets a 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Option in India
  3. Vivo Z1 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Game Mode 5.0 Launched in India
  4. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40
  5. Realme X to Launch in India on July 15, Company Confirms
  6. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  7. Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  8. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Offer a 'QR Code Shortcut'
  9. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get June Security Update, Screen Recording Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.