Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • MacBook Pro 2021 Models Will Have Flat Edge Design, Lose the Touch Bar, Bring Back MagSafe: Ming Chi Kuo

MacBook Pro 2021 Models Will Have Flat-Edge Design, Lose the Touch Bar, Bring Back MagSafe: Ming-Chi Kuo

MacBook Pro 14-ich and 16-inch modes are expected to be released in the third quarter of this year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 January 2021 16:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MacBook Pro 2021 Models Will Have Flat-Edge Design, Lose the Touch Bar, Bring Back MagSafe: Ming-Chi Kuo

MacBook Pro models for 2021 could have physical function keys

Highlights
  • MacBook Pro models may come with MagSafe charging
  • Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly said that the touch bar will be removed
  • Apple has not shared any information on upcoming MacBook Pro models

MacBook Pro models coming out this year will see significant design changes as reportedly stated by noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. There have been talks about Apple working on MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models that will be powered by its own M1 or the rumoured M1X processors, but the Cupertino giant has not shared any official details yet. Kuo states that the new MacBook Pro models will have a flat-edged design and there will be no touch bar this time. Additionally, upcoming iPhone models may come with vapour chamber cooling.

According to a report by MacRumors, citing an investor note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. These laptops are expected to come with a “flat-edged” form factor similar to the new iPhone 12 models. The OLED Touch Bar will not be present this time around and will be replaced by physical function keys, according to the analyst. Moreover, Apple will reportedly bring back its MagSafe charging connector that it originally used to replace USB Type-C charging.

Kuo also stated that the new MacBook Pro models will come with additional ports, which is a great news as customers will not have to invest in extra dongles. There will be no Intel-powered options this time and Apple will use its own M1 processors in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, Kuo noted.

Additionally, the refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro is may feature the same heat pipe design that is present in the current Intel-powered model. Seeing as how efficient the M1 processor is with no fan and only passive cooling, it would be quite interesting to see what the performance could be like with active cooling and presumably two fans.

Talking about the launch date for these new MacBook Pro models, Kuo said they can be expected in the third quarter of this year. A recent report suggested that the upcoming M1-powered MacBook Pro models could launch as early as March or April so it is unclear as to when they will see the light of day. Interestingly, this time around the report citing Kuo does not mention anything about mini-LED displays for the new MacBook Pro models.

Lastly, Kuo shared that the upcoming iPhone models for 2021 may come with vapour chamber cooling as Apple is "aggressively testing" this new thermal system. The report mentions that it will be required for high-end iPhone models, that could be the Pro and Pro Max models.

As of yet, Apple has not officially shared any information on the rumoured MacBook Pro models so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Apple, MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro 2021, M1 Processor, MagSafe
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A52 Production in India Has Started, 5G Variant May Also Launch: Report

Related Stories

MacBook Pro 2021 Models Will Have Flat-Edge Design, Lose the Touch Bar, Bring Back MagSafe: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Its Cheapest 5G Smartphone Yet, Launched
  4. Apple Store Offering Rs. 5,000 Cashback on Orders Over Rs. 44,900
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Order Reservations Begin in US
  6. Vaio Makes a Comeback in India With Two Laptops
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 Being Produced in India, 5G Variant Expected: Report
  8. Amazfit GTR 2e, GTS 2e Smartwatches to Launch in India on January 19
  9. Star Wars Open-World Game Announced by Ubisoft, Lucasfilm Games
  10. OnePlus 9 Lite Tipped to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Phone Users Will No Longer Get Rs. 153 Prepaid Recharge Plan
  2. Microsoft Increases File Upload Size Limit on OneDrive, Teams, SharePoint to 250GB
  3. MacBook Pro 2021 Models Will Have Flat-Edge Design, Lose the Touch Bar, Bring Back MagSafe: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52 Production in India Has Started, 5G Variant May Also Launch: Report
  5. Apple Store Offering Rs. 5,000 Cashback on Orders Over Rs. 44,900: All the Details
  6. Researchers Explain How Locked Android, iOS Phone Encryption Gets Bypassed
  7. YouTube Adds Voice Commands on Web to Easily Search, Navigate, and Play Videos
  8. Vaio E15, SE14 Laptops With Full-HD IPS Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Landline to Mobile Calls Won’t Go Through Without Prefix ‘0’ Starting Today
  10. Netflix Testing Spatial Audio Support for AirPods Pro, AirPods Max: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com