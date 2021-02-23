Technology News
MacBook Pro Models With SD Card Reader and HDMI Port to Launch This Year: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple could bring 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this year.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 23 February 2021 17:42 IST
MacBook Pro Models With SD Card Reader and HDMI Port to Launch This Year: Ming-Chi Kuo

MacBook Pro 2021 lineup may bring back Apple’s own MagSafe charger

Highlights
  • MacBook Pro models could be launched in H2 2021
  • They may sport significant design changes
  • There may not be an Intel-powered MacBook Pro this year

Apple could launch new MacBook Pro models with an HDMI port and a SD card reader, according to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He also suggested that the upcoming MacBook units could have “several” notable design changes as well as specification upgrades, apart from the possible additions mentioned above. Kuo's latest predictions follow his last month's note, which suggested that the Cupertino company could be working on 14-inch and 16-inch variants of MacBook Pro. The new models may also come with a flat-edged form factor similar to the iPhone 12 series.

As per a report by MacRumors, citing an investor note by Kuo, Apple may bring out the new MacBook Pro models this year with a handy SD card reader and an HDMI port. Kuo wrote in his note, “We predict that Apple's two new MacBook Pro models in 2H21 will have several significant design and specification changes.” While Kuo suggests a H2 2021 release for the new MacBook Pro lineup (which seems likely given Apple's usual annual routine), it should be noted that Apple hasn't officially confirmed any release date or specification details for this year's MacBook Pro series.

Earlier in January, Kuo predicted that Apple may launch 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops later this year. Possibly powered by Apple's own M1 or the rumoured M1X processor, the upcoming MacBook Pro models may sport a flat-edged form factor, as seen on the new iPhone 12 models.

Kuo also suggested that the new laptops may not carry the OLED Touch Bar and come with physical function keys instead. The analyst also said that the new MacBook Pro may replace the USB Type-C charging port with the MagSafe charging connector.

Apple also launched a battery replacement programme for some MacBook Pro models earlier this month. The plan is aimed at replacing the battery units on 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models that aren't charging past one percent. If your laptop is currently facing a similar issue and is eligible under the programmer, you can get in touch with Apple Support and get the faulty battery replaced free of cost.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Shayak Majumder
Mi Note 10 Series, Mi 10T Lite, Redmi Note 8 Getting Android 11 Based MIUI 12: Report

MacBook Pro Models With SD Card Reader and HDMI Port to Launch This Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
