MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd Generation) Sale in India Delayed to October 29

Apple has started showing October 29 availability for the new MacBook Pros and AirPods on its India website.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 October 2021 12:12 IST
Photo Credit: Apple India

Apple’s MacBook Pro (2021) availability in India is now set for October 29

Highlights
  • MacBook Pro (2021) models were supposed to go on sale today
  • AirPods (3rd Gen) earlier also had October 26 as its availability date
  • Apple hasn’t made any changes on the availability front in the US

MacBook Pro (2021) in 14- and 16-inch versions have been delayed in India and the laptops are now scheduled to go on sale starting Friday, October 29. Alongside the new MacBook Pro models, Apple has pushed the availability of the AirPods (3rd generation) to October 29. Both MacBook Pro (2021) and AirPods (3rd generation) were originally announced to be available in India from Tuesday, October 26. Apple unveiled the new devices as significant upgrades to its earlier offerings at the ‘Unleashed' virtual event last week.

The Apple India website now carries a banner with the listing for the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) that show October 29 as the new availability date for the next-generation models. Originally, Apple had announced October 26 as the date of availability for the new MacBook Pro models. A cached version of the Apple India site from last week also shows October 26 as the sale date.

macbook pro 2021 india availability image apple MacBook Pro 2021 MacBook Pro

Apple will start selling the new MacBook Pro models in India from October 29
Photo Credit: Apple India

 

Similar to the new MacBook Pro models, the Apple India site is now showing October 29 as the sale date for AirPods (3rd generation). The new AirPods were also originally scheduled to be available in the country starting October 26. A cached version of the AirPods (3rd generation) listing on the Apple India site shows that October 26 was the India sale date until last week.

airpods 3rd generation availability image apple AirPods 3rd Generation

AirPods (3rd generation) will go on sale in India from October 29
Photo Credit: Apple India

 

In addition to the Apple India site, the IndiaiStore.com, which is the official website of Apple distributors Ingram Micro and Redington India, was showing a “coming soon” banner for both new MacBook Pro models and AirPods at the time of filing this article.

Unlike India, the new MacBook Pro models and AirPods (3rd generation) are set to be available for purchase in the US as per their original October 26 schedule.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple India for clarity on the delay in the availability of the MacBook Pro (2021) models and the AirPods (3rd generation) in the country.

MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd generation) price in India

MacBook Pro (2021) price in India starts at Rs. 1,94,900 for the 14-inch variant. The 16-inch model of the new MacBook Pro carries a starting price tag of Rs. 2,39,900. The new MacBook Pro models start at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,50,100) in the US.

The AirPods (3rd generation) price in India is set at Rs. 18,500. In the US, the new AirPods come at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,400).

MacBook Pro (2021) specifications

The MacBook Pro (2021) comes in 14- and 16-inch display options and both feature Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display, which is backed by mini-LED technology. The displays on the new MacBook Pro laptops deliver up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate using the company's proprietary ProMotion technology that was earlier available on the iPad Pro models. Under the hood, both MacBook Pro (2021) models can be equipped with the new M1 Pro or M1 Max chips that include up to 10-core CPU and up to 32-core GPU.

Apple has also tweaked the design of the new MacBook Pro models with a notch on top of the display. It has removed the Touch Bar from the new models and added an SDXC card slot and an HDMI port. The new models now include physical function keys in place of the Touch Bar along with a wider escape key.

The MacBook Pro (2021) models run on macOS Monterey out-of-the-box. The new macOS operating system, which is now also available for older models, brings an enhanced user experience to the new MacBook Pro. It includes features such as AirPlay to Mac, Live Text, and Visual Lookup, as well as an updated Safari browser.

AirPods (3rd generation) specifications

The AirPods (3rd generation) come in a design that looks similar to the AirPods Pro. There are smaller stems over the existing AirPods, along with a Force sensor for pressure controls. The new AirPods also include support for Dolby Atmos and spatial audio in Apple Music. Further, there is Adaptive EQ support to adjust sound on the basis of how the earbuds fit in the user's ear.

Apple claims that the AirPods (3rd generation) deliver an additional hour of battery life over the previous generation, with up to six hours of listening time and up to four hours of talk time. The new model also includes a charging case that supports Apple's MagSafe protocol. The bundled case is said to expand the battery life to a total of 30 hours.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
