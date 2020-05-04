MacBook Pro 2020 Refresh Tipped to Come With 4TB Storage, 32GB RAM

The Apple MacBook Pro is due for a refresh, and Apple's powerful laptop is reportedly bringing in a big performance boost, according to a tipster. A new leak points to a 4TB storage option with 32GB of RAM. The leak does not include the launch date of the refreshed MacBook Pro, but if previous reports are to be believed, it will launch in Q2 this year, which suggests Apple can unveil it this month.

The leak was posted by tipster @_rogame on Twitter and states that the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro will have a 4TB SSD or solid state drive. The other specifications listed include an Intel Core i7-1068NG7 with a base clock speed of 2.3GHz and a boost of 4.1GHz, along with 32GB of RAM. These specs suggest it will be a high end model, and it's likely that a cheaper variant with an i5 chip will follow.

Back in February, the same tipster claimed that the refreshed 2020 MacBook Pro will come with the Intel Core i7-1068NG7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. He also shared a comparison of the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark score of Intel's 8th Gen Core i5-8279U processor found in the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019), against the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1068NG7 processor expected to be present in the 2020 MacBook Pro.

The 2019 variants of the MacBook Pro, as listed on Apple's website, come with 8GB of RAM in the 13-inch model and 16GB of RAM in the 16-inch model. As for storage, the 13-inch has up to 512GB while the 16-inch has up to 1TB. If these rumours turn out to be true, Apple will be offering quite a significant upgrade, at least internally, with the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said that the 2020 MacBook Pro refresh will launch in Q2 2020. Kuo additionally stated that Apple will replace the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 14.1-inch model.