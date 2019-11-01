16-Inch MacBook Pro Touch ID Layout Leaked via macOS 10.15.1 Catalina

A new image of the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro has been leaked by macOS 10.15.1 Catalina with a discrete Touch ID sensor. The image reveals a slight change to the positioning of the MacBook Pro's Touch ID sensor. It now sits by itself at the top-right corner of the keyboard, split from the Touch Bar, the Cult of Mac reported recently.

The device is also expected to include a keyboard redesign this year, switching out the old butterfly keyboard mechanism for a scissor-switch mechanism.

Production of the 16-inch MacBook Pro has reportedly already begun and it is likely to be designed by Apple's Pro product team.

As per the report, the 16-inch MacBook Pro may feature a 3072x1920 pixels resolution display. Rumours suggest that the product will be powered by a refresh of Intel's Coffee Lake-H mobile processor series. In addition, the device is rumoured to be the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro but will feature smaller bezel sizes for a larger display.

Earlier, a leaked photo has alleged that Apple might ship a 96W USB-C charger with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. To recall, the 13-inch MacBook Pro has a 61W USB-C adapter, while the 15-inch model uses an 87W adapter.